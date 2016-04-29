Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Watch This Guy Ride a Homemade Hoverbike Inventor Colin Furze's latest creation defies gravity and all regard for human safety.

By Dan Bova

Colin Furze should by all means be legless by the end of this video, but somehow the mechanical madman walks away from his homemade hoverbike unscathed.

Furze was challenged by Ford to create something extraordinary, and with this contraption, he seems to have more than delivered. As Furve proudly explains, "It has no steering! It has no breaks! It's got two accelerators and not even a seat!" But what it does have is that special dose of awesomeness that makes anyone who watches this video want a hoverbike, and want it now.

RELATED: 5 Amazing Inventions That Are Helping the Visually Impaired

You can see more of Furze's wild inventions by subscribing to his Youtube channel. His fully-functioning Wolverine claws are well worth a watch.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

