Colin Furze should by all means be legless by the end of this video, but somehow the mechanical madman walks away from his homemade hoverbike unscathed.

Furze was challenged by Ford to create something extraordinary, and with this contraption, he seems to have more than delivered. As Furve proudly explains, "It has no steering! It has no breaks! It's got two accelerators and not even a seat!" But what it does have is that special dose of awesomeness that makes anyone who watches this video want a hoverbike, and want it now.

You can see more of Furze's wild inventions by subscribing to his Youtube channel. His fully-functioning Wolverine claws are well worth a watch.