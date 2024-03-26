The U.S. is home to 37% of the world's millionaires.

About 5.5 million high-net-worth people call the U.S. home — and they represent 37% of the world's millionaires.

A 2024 USA Wealth Report, published by global wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth, establishes exactly where money is concentrated in America by ranking the country's wealthiest cities. The report breaks down the number of millionaires, centi-millionaires (who make over $100 million), and billionaires in those wealth hubs.

The number of millionaires in the U.S. rose by 62% over the past 10 years, according to the report.

Some of the usual suspects (New York, Los Angeles) topped the list, but there were some surprises. For example, Austin, Texas, which came in at No. 10, had the highest rate of millionaire growth from 2013 to 2023, at 110%. And although the Bay Area didn't take the top spot, it has the most billionaires.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest cities in America.

1. New York City

Millionaires: 349,500

Centi-millionaires: 744

Billionaires: 60

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 48%

2. Bay Area

Millionaires: 305,700

Centi-millionaires: 675

Billionaires: 68

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 82%

3. Los Angeles

Millionaires: 212,100

Centi-millionaires: 496

Billionaires: 43

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 45%

4. Chicago

Millionaires: 120,500

Centi-millionaires: 290

Billionaires: 24

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 22%

5. Houston

Millionaires: 90,900

Centi-millionaires: 258

Billionaires: 18

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 70%

6. Dallas

Millionaires: 68,600

Centi-millionaires: 125

Billionaires: 15

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 75%

7. Seattle

Millionaires: 54,200

Centi-millionaires: 130

Billionaires: 11

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 72%

8. Boston

Millionaires: 42,900

Centi-millionaires: 107

Billionaires: 8

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 55%

9. Miami

Millionaires: 35,300

Centi-millionaires: 164

Billionaires: 15

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 78%

10. Austin

Millionaires: 32,700

Centi-millionaires: 92

Billionaires: 10

Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 110%