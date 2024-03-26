These 10 Cities Are the Richest in the U.S. — Here's How Many Millionaires And Billionaires Live in Each The U.S. is home to 37% of the world's millionaires.
Key Takeaways
- A 2024 USA Wealth Report breaks down which cities in the U.S. have the highest concentration of millionaires.
- Austin, Texas isn't the first wealthiest city, but it did have the highest rate of millionaire growth over the past decade.
- The Bay Area has the highest number of billionaires on the list.
About 5.5 million high-net-worth people call the U.S. home — and they represent 37% of the world's millionaires.
A 2024 USA Wealth Report, published by global wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth, establishes exactly where money is concentrated in America by ranking the country's wealthiest cities. The report breaks down the number of millionaires, centi-millionaires (who make over $100 million), and billionaires in those wealth hubs.
The number of millionaires in the U.S. rose by 62% over the past 10 years, according to the report.
Some of the usual suspects (New York, Los Angeles) topped the list, but there were some surprises. For example, Austin, Texas, which came in at No. 10, had the highest rate of millionaire growth from 2013 to 2023, at 110%. And although the Bay Area didn't take the top spot, it has the most billionaires.
Here are the top 10 wealthiest cities in America.
1. New York City
Millionaires: 349,500
Centi-millionaires: 744
Billionaires: 60
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 48%
2. Bay Area
Millionaires: 305,700
Centi-millionaires: 675
Billionaires: 68
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 82%
3. Los Angeles
Millionaires: 212,100
Centi-millionaires: 496
Billionaires: 43
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 45%
4. Chicago
Millionaires: 120,500
Centi-millionaires: 290
Billionaires: 24
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 22%
5. Houston
Millionaires: 90,900
Centi-millionaires: 258
Billionaires: 18
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 70%
6. Dallas
Millionaires: 68,600
Centi-millionaires: 125
Billionaires: 15
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 75%
7. Seattle
Millionaires: 54,200
Centi-millionaires: 130
Billionaires: 11
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 72%
8. Boston
Millionaires: 42,900
Centi-millionaires: 107
Billionaires: 8
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 55%
9. Miami
Millionaires: 35,300
Centi-millionaires: 164
Billionaires: 15
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 78%
10. Austin
Millionaires: 32,700
Centi-millionaires: 92
Billionaires: 10
Millionaire growth % from 2013 to 2023: 110%