You've heard about work-life balance, but what about life-work balance?

The latter is a term coined by global employment expert Remote, describing the many professionals who prioritize a balanced life over their careers.

And it's about time: Almost a third of American workers reported feeling emotional exhaustion in 2021, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey — with nearly half reporting physical fatigue.

If you want to join the wave of Americans opting for meaningful lives over unchecked burnout, you might consider relocating to one of the U.S. states Remote's index data analysis found to have the best life-work balance.

The top 10 states below are ranked by a life-work balance score out of 100 — a rating based on factors including minimum wage, sick leave, maternity leave, availability of healthcare, overall public happiness and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

1. Connecticut

Overall index score: 66.86

2. Washington

Overall index score: 62.79

3. New York

Overall index score: 62.75

4. California

Overall index score: 61.26

5. Rhode Island

Overall index score: 59.52

6. New Jersey

Overall index score: 59.22

7. Oregon

Overall index score: 58.47

8. Vermont

Overall index score: 58.02

9. Maine

Overall index score: 55.66

10. Massachusetts

Overall index score: 52.99