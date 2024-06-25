Get All Access for $5/mo

This Airline Is Now Ranked Best in the World, According to a New Report

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Skytrax released its list of World's Best Airlines for 2024 this week.
  • For the first time, Qatar Airways has taken the top spot.

Sorry, Singapore Airlines, there's a new top airline in town.

Skytrax released its list of the World's Best Airlines for 2024 this week, and for the first time, Qatar Airways has taken the top spot.

"This is a proud Qatar Airways moment and it is my honour to share this award with my hardworking colleagues," said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, in a statement. "This award is testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future."

Qatar Airlines flew an estimated 31.7 million passengers in 2023, bringing in revenue with a net profit of $1.026 billion in the first half of fiscal 2023/2024 — a 113.8% increase from the same time last year.

Last year's winner, Singapore Airlines, dropped to No. 2, followed by Emirates Air at No. 3.

Over 350 airlines were included worldwide, with the results determined by travelers who voted in satisfaction surveys from September 2023 to May 2024. Airlines were rated based on categories like leisure, cabin crew, business class experience, and more.

"The World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global," Skytrax said in a release. "Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners."

Here are the 2024 best airlines in the world, according to Skytrax.

1. Qatar Airways

Ranking in 2023: No. 2

2. Singapore Airlines

Ranking in 2023: No. 1

(Getty Images)

3. Emirates Airlines

Ranking in 2023: No. 3

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

Ranking in 2023: No. 4

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

Ranking in 2023: No. 8

(Getty Images)

6. Japan Airlines

Ranking in 2023: No. 5

7. Turkish Airlines

Ranking in 2023: No. 6

8. EVA Air

Ranking in 2023: No. 9

9. Air France

Ranking in 2023: No. 7

(Getty Images)

10. Swiss International Air Lines

Ranking in 2023: No. 12
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

