Gen Z Loves the Toyota Camry. Here's What Car Brands Boomers Love Most
S&P Global Mobility provides data on what types of each age group likes the most, based on car registration.
Gen Z loves a Japanese car.
Different generations love different cars, according to a new report by Insider, although some groups (millennials and boomers) are closer in taste than one would expect.
The Toyota Camry (the 2023 model starts at $26,200 while used versions from 2014 are going for about $9,000) is a favorite of Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) as are two other Toyota models. Millennials and older Boomers both love the Toyota RAV4, an SUV with outdoor and hybrid versions.
Generation X is driving the Chevrolet Silverado. Boomers, which were spilt into two categories, also liked the Ford F-Series, a.k.a., the Ford family of pickup trucks, like the F-150 LARIAT, whose 2023 model starts at over $57,000.
A report from Hagerty, a company that insures specialty cars, also found that younger people are interested in Asian cars, particularly Toyotas.
"Gen–Z is the only generation who call Hagerty for insurance quotes on more Asian cars than European," the company wrote in a summary of the results.
Here's a look at the most popular cars for each generation using registration data broken down by age group from S&P Global Mobility, a market research firm with insights on vehicle registrations:
Generation Z
- People aged around 18 to 24
- Top car: Toyota Camry
- Other popular models: Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Chevrolet Silverado
Millennials
- People aged around 25 to 34 years
- Top car: Toyota RAV4
- Other popular models: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-Series, and
Millennial and Gen X Cuspers
- People aged around 35 to 44
- Top car: Chevrolet Silverado
- Other popular models: Toyota RAV4, Ford F-Series, Ram Tesla Model Y
Gen X
- People aged around 45 to 54
- Top car: Chevrolet Silverado
- Other popular models: Ford F-Series, Ram, Toyota RAV4, and Tesla Model Y.
Boomers, Younger
- People aged around 55 to 64
- Top car: Ford F-Series
- Other popular models: Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, and a Ram.
Boomers, Older
- People aged around 65 to 74
- Top car: Toyota RAV4
- Other popular models: Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado.
Silent Generation
- People 75 and up.
- Top car: Chevrolet Equinox
- Other popular models: Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Ford F-Series.