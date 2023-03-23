S&P Global Mobility provides data on what types of each age group likes the most, based on car registration.

Gen Z loves a Japanese car.

Different generations love different cars, according to a new report by Insider, although some groups (millennials and boomers) are closer in taste than one would expect.

The Toyota Camry (the 2023 model starts at $26,200 while used versions from 2014 are going for about $9,000) is a favorite of Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) as are two other Toyota models. Millennials and older Boomers both love the Toyota RAV4, an SUV with outdoor and hybrid versions.

Generation X is driving the Chevrolet Silverado. Boomers, which were spilt into two categories, also liked the Ford F-Series, a.k.a., the Ford family of pickup trucks, like the F-150 LARIAT, whose 2023 model starts at over $57,000.

A report from Hagerty, a company that insures specialty cars, also found that younger people are interested in Asian cars, particularly Toyotas.

"Gen–Z is the only generation who call Hagerty for insurance quotes on more Asian cars than European," the company wrote in a summary of the results.

Here's a look at the most popular cars for each generation using registration data broken down by age group from S&P Global Mobility, a market research firm with insights on vehicle registrations:

Generation Z

People aged around 18 to 24

Top car: Toyota Camry

Other popular models: Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Chevrolet Silverado

Millennials

People aged around 25 to 34 years

Top car: Toyota RAV4

Other popular models: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-Series, and

Millennial and Gen X Cuspers

People aged around 35 to 44

Top car: Chevrolet Silverado

Other popular models: Toyota RAV4, Ford F-Series, Ram Tesla Model Y

Gen X

People aged around 45 to 54

Top car: Chevrolet Silverado

Other popular models: Ford F-Series, Ram, Toyota RAV4, and Tesla Model Y.

Boomers, Younger

People aged around 55 to 64

Top car: Ford F-Series

Other popular models: Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, and a Ram.

Boomers, Older

People aged around 65 to 74

Top car: Toyota RAV4

Other popular models: Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado.

Silent Generation