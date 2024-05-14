📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

This Highly-Anticipated Disney World Ride Finally Has a Reopening Date: 'Like the Animation Came to Life' Tiana's Bayou Adventure is replacing Splash Mountain at Disney World and Disneyland.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Olga Thompson/WDW
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Good news for Walt Disney World parkgoers and fans of the former water ride, Splash Mountain.

The long-anticipated "The Princess and the Frog"-themed replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is officially set to open in Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on June 28.

The musical ride will feature a New Orleans celebration with dozens of animatronic characters including Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, and Louis, and new animal characters including an otter, rabbit, raccoon, beaver, and turtle.

Related: Disneyland Will Permanently Close Splash Mountain May 31

"As guests float through the cypress trees and Spanish moss of a beautiful Louisiana bayou, they may see some familiar faces as part of the dozens of entirely new Audio-Animatronics figures," WDW said in a release. "Along with Princess Tiana, Louis and Mama Odie, keep an eye out for Eudora, Charlotte, Prince Ralphie, Prince Naveen and others. Between Disney's iconic storytelling, technologically advanced Audio-Animatronics figures, and a thrilling 50-foot drop, Tiana's Bayou Adventure has enough fun for everyone!"

The new ride will also feature artwork from local New Orleans-based artists throughout the experience.

Some Disney-focused content creators were able to preview the animatronics ahead of the official opening.

@themagicalmillennial_ IT'S CONFIRMED! Booking my flight NOW ??? #disney #disneyparks #wdw #magickingdom #tianasbayouadventure #princessandthefrog #openingdate #june #update #foryou #disneyfyp @Disney Parks @Disney ♬ Transformation central _ princess and the frog - Raven

@patrickadougall Walt Disney Imagineering gave us a FIRST LOOK at all NEW animatronics for Tiana's Bayou Adventure opening at WDW this summer and Disneyland later in the year... what do you think?! #disneyparks #wdw #tianasbayouadventure #princessandthefrog ♬ Almost there - ?

"They straight up look like the animation came to life, I love it," one fan wrote.

"I cant wait," another said excitedly. "Tiana is one of my favorite!!!"

In December 2020, Disney World announced that it would shut down Splash Mountain amid backlash to the ride's ties to the 1946 Disney movie "Song of the South," which is accused of promoting racist stereotypes.

"With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," Disney said in a release, at the time. "The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

Related: Disney World Shutting Star Wars Resort For Good

Splash Mountain opened in 1992 at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California in 1998. Disney World's version was shuttered for good in January 2023 followed by Disneyland's version in May 2023.

The Disneyland version of the ride in California is set to open later this year though no official release date has been given.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

Manage and Share Files Easier with a Great Deal on This Cloud Storage Subscription

Save 68% on a FolderFort subscription — the best price online.

By Entrepreneur Store
Green Entrepreneur®

How to Make Your Ecommerce Business Truly Sustainable (and Why It's Important)

Effective data collection solutions help overcome the challenges of shifting to more sustainable ecommerce practices.

By Julius Černiauskas
Business Solutions

Bring Programming In-House with Visual Studio and Coding Courses for $56

This bundle features Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 and a wealth of online coding courses.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

How to Combine Your Online Marketing Tacts With In-Person Marketing

Here's how to combine offline and online marketing approaches for a better outcome for your business.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business News

Waymo Is the Second Automated Driving Company in 2 Days to Face an Investigation

This week, Waymo announced it makes 50,000 paid robotaxi rides weekly.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

This Toxic Money Habit Is Becoming More Common — If You've Picked It Up, Your Finances Are at Serious Risk, Expert Warns

Kaitlin Walsh-Epstein, chief marketing officer at digital banking platform Laurel Road, reveals the frequent mistake.

By Amanda Breen