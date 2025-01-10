Around 150 underproductive stores are set to close over the next three years.

This week, Macy's announced which of the 66 stores they were closing this year as part of their "Bold New Chapter" strategy.

The company announced in February 2024 that a total of 150 underproductive stores are set to close over the next three years. Macy's said it will "continue investing" in 50 "go-forward" Macy's locations through fiscal 2026.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, in a statement.

Stores in Florida, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, California, Colorado, New York, and more are set to close. The list also includes most of the furniture specialty stores and the recently revamped historic location in Downtown Brooklyn.

