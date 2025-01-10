Macy's Just Released the List of 66 Stores Closing This Year — Here's Where Around 150 underproductive stores are set to close over the next three years.

By Erin Davis

This week, Macy's announced which of the 66 stores they were closing this year as part of their "Bold New Chapter" strategy.

The company announced in February 2024 that a total of 150 underproductive stores are set to close over the next three years. Macy's said it will "continue investing" in 50 "go-forward" Macy's locations through fiscal 2026.

Related: Macy's CEO Confirms Employee Made Accounting Errors Worth $151 Million, Though Not for 'Personal Gain'

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, in a statement.

Stores in Florida, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, California, Colorado, New York, and more are set to close. The list also includes most of the furniture specialty stores and the recently revamped historic location in Downtown Brooklyn.

A full list of all 66 stores can be found here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'More Than Marketing Tools': Some Business Owners Are Worried About the Possible TikTok Ban

A ban could have lasting effects on the creator economy.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

AI Adoption Doesn't Have to Be Daunting Anymore — Here's How to Choose the Right AI Tools For Your Small Business

As 2025 begins, AI adoption may still feel daunting for many business owners — but it doesn't have to be. Here's how to pick the best AI tools for your needs and integrate them wisely into your existing systems.

By Sachin Dev Duggal
Marketing

Why 2025 Will Be the Year AI Redefines Content Creation and Search Strategies

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the SEO landscape, requiring professionals to adapt their keyword strategies, content creation and user engagement techniques in response to revolutionary tools like ChatGPT.

By Boris Dzhingarov
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Only Require a 2-Year Degree — With Some Around $100,000 and Higher

People with two-year degrees may see career growth in the healthcare, aviation, and technology industries over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis