After changing the recipe and size of its beloved cake slices, social media users were outraged. Now, Whole Foods is bringing the original back to cases this week.

In 2002, Chaya Conrad, a then Whole Foods bakery team leader in New Orleans, created a cake inspired by her grandmother. The fluffy yellow cake is layered with a frosting made with mascarpone and cream cheese and folded with berries. Over the last 22 years, the "Berry Chantilly" cake has become a wedding staple and earned a long list of devotees — until last month.

On September 20, TikToks calling the cake a "victim of shrinkflation" appeared after the company changed its cake slices, including adding a layer of jam, placing fresh fruit on the side, and making a smaller product. They quickly went viral.

Users said the only way to buy the original cake is to purchase it whole.

A few days later, a Whole Foods Market spokesperson, Nathan Cimbala, said in an email statement to The New York Times that the company had "aligned the flavor profile, size, packaging and price" to make the cake slices standard across all stores so users would "have the same high-quality experience" no matter which location they shop. (Whole Foods has more than 500 stores.)

But the complaints (and bad press) kept coming. One week later, the company reversed course.

"Based on feedback from our customers, we will reintroduce single slices of the Berry Chantilly cake that are the same as the classic our customers know and love," Cimbala wrote in a follow-up statement.

Customers are rejoicing and their "feedback was clear," Whole Foods told Axios.

Conrad, meanwhile, now runs Bywater Bakery, which opened in New Orleans in 2017. And yes, her famous cake is for sale.

What Is 'Skimpflation'?

"Skimpflation" is defined as "businesses 'skimping' on the quality of a product or service," per Scott A. Wolla, an economic education officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. And although the purpose is to save money, it could affect your reputation.

A study from the institution found that businesses "take a risk when switching a formula to use cheaper ingredients," because customers may "may stop buying the product."