Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Membership-only big-box retail store Costco has found success by giving its loyal customers consistency and value over time — down to the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo that's been in place since 1985.
But with costs increasing everywhere, it's no surprise that Costco continues to raise its membership prices, as it's done approximately every five years, CFO Richard Galanti confirmed during the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call.
Related: TikTok Is Losing It Over Designer Finds at Costco
If Costco sticks to that schedule, that means members should expect an increase around January of next year.
But the CFO insisted that he's not announcing a January 2023 increase — only noting it will go into effect "at some point."
When it does, Galanti says the increase will be used to "drive more value" for customers, and that the retailer strives to "keep things simple."
That means no additional membership offerings, which currently include the basic $60 Gold Star membership and $120 Executive membership (which comes with 2% cash back on most purchases, up to $1000 per year).
Related: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Costco's CEO
During Costco's most recent fiscal year, the retailer's private brand, dubbed "perhaps America's weirdest private label" by CNN Business, owing to its breadth and success, brought in $58 million in sales — or about a quarter of the company's total revenue.
Costco Wholesale Corporation is down over 8% month over month.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
When His Grandfather's Farm Was Destroyed By an Invasive Plant, This 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Came Up With an AI-Powered Solution
-
Avoid Nightmare Employers and Scams By Job-Searching Like a Journalist
-
Be the CEO of Your Personal Life in 7 Simple Steps
-
This Curly Hair Expert Now 'Cuts' Hair Online Only — And Says She Is Making More Money Than She Ever Did in a Salon
-
How to Craft the Perfect Recipe for Persuasive Storytelling in Your Presentations
-
This Founder Needed to Pivot — Hard — After a Cancer Diagnosis. Now, Her Bootstrapped Makeup Brand Is On Track to Be in 600 JC Penney Stores.
-
Inflation Is Impacting Some Franchisees More Than Others, But All Are Hurting