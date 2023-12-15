A restaurant in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is not having it when it comes to "unsupervised minors," so much so that they're banning them from dining there in the first place.

Taco John's is going viral after posting a colorfully worded notice on its door condemning kids for a slew of unruly behavior including "stealing soda, stealing condiments, leaving huge messes" and being rude to staff and in the lobby area.

Related: 'It Was Alarming': Restaurant Charges Family With Children $50 Fee, Lists Reason as 'Adults Unable to Parent'

"We now collectively made the decision and have a new policy in place," the sign from management reads, stating that all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the lobby area of the restaurant. "As this is unfortunate for the minors who were [respectful] and well-mannered, this is a decision we made and did not make lightly."

Wisconsin Taco John's bans unsupervised kids after unruly behaviorhttps://t.co/9zKQlrs5K0 — I_Am_A_Doppelgänger (@CnsciousEntngld) December 15, 2023

The restaurant manager said that the incidents in question involved middle school-aged kids from Les Paul Middle School, which is located just across the street, per local outlet FOX 6.

The manager also said that police have not had to be called in light of the incidents.

The restaurant isn't the first to stand against minors disturbing the peace.

Related: 'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care

Just two months ago, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia, sparked outrage when a photo of its menu made its rounds on Reddit, which noted that customers would be hit with a surcharge for "adults unable to parent" if children at the restaurant misbehaved.

Taco John's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.