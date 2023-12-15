A Popular Fast Food Chain Bans Unsupervised Minors at One Location (So Far): Read the Scathing Notice Taco John's in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is taking a stand against some unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella

A restaurant in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is not having it when it comes to "unsupervised minors," so much so that they're banning them from dining there in the first place.

Taco John's is going viral after posting a colorfully worded notice on its door condemning kids for a slew of unruly behavior including "stealing soda, stealing condiments, leaving huge messes" and being rude to staff and in the lobby area.

Related: 'It Was Alarming': Restaurant Charges Family With Children $50 Fee, Lists Reason as 'Adults Unable to Parent'

"We now collectively made the decision and have a new policy in place," the sign from management reads, stating that all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the lobby area of the restaurant. "As this is unfortunate for the minors who were [respectful] and well-mannered, this is a decision we made and did not make lightly."

The restaurant manager said that the incidents in question involved middle school-aged kids from Les Paul Middle School, which is located just across the street, per local outlet FOX 6.

The manager also said that police have not had to be called in light of the incidents.

The restaurant isn't the first to stand against minors disturbing the peace.

Related: 'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care

Just two months ago, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia, sparked outrage when a photo of its menu made its rounds on Reddit, which noted that customers would be hit with a surcharge for "adults unable to parent" if children at the restaurant misbehaved.

Taco John's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchises News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

Boost Your Cognitive Performance By Minimizing Oxidative Stress

Do you have a hard time concentrating? Do brain-intensive tasks take longer to complete? Do you feel irritated and agitated quickly? Follow these actionable nutrition tips to increase your cognitive performance.

By Portia Asli, P.Eng., MBA
Devices

Get a Pair of Night Vision Binoculars and Save Nearly 40%

These binoculars also come with a high-powered camera capable of taking videos at a 1080 HD quality.

By Entrepreneur Store
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Here's Why Businesses Should Stop Trying to Hire for "Cultural Fit"

Recruiting and retaining "cultural contributors" makes workplace cultures and organizations stronger.

By David Eaton
Marketing

How to Craft Irresistible Offers Your Ideal Clients Can't Refuse

Your success (and your impact on others) is directly related to your ability to create offers that attract your ideal clients and customers. This guide will show you how.

By Joy Bufalini
Business News

This U.S. Tech Giant Is About to Outperform France's Whole Stock Market

Apple has a $3.1 trillion market cap.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

He Made Hats for His Friends Using a Logo His Mom Drew on a Napkin in the '80s. Now He Counts Gary Vaynerchuk and Aaron Judge as Customers.

Max Siegelman spoke with Entrepreneur about the rise of his cult-favorite fashion brand, Siegelman Stable.

By Emily Rella