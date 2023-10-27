'It Was Alarming': Restaurant Charges Family With Children $50 Fee, Lists Reason as 'Adults Unable to Parent' Toccoa Riverside Restaurant is located in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

By Emily Rella

Google Maps
A photo of the inside of Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

If you hate dining with loud and energetic children nearby, maybe head to this place in Georgia. The restaurant owner is allegedly reprimanding families with overactive children at the table — and charging a $50 fee for "adults unable to parent."

Related: 'The New Norm': Viral Document Exposes Hidden Charges on Restaurant Bills, From Service Fees to 'Health and Happiness' Fees

On Reddit, a post documenting the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant's list of additional fees is going viral with added gratuity, including charges for separate checks and birthday parties.

This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting
byu/LPineapplePizzaLover inmildlyinteresting

Is it too far or a good idea? Many weighed in on the "absurd" list of fees.

"Being a Karen goes both ways, and this restaurant is giving me Karen vibes," one user quipped. "Passive-aggressive menu, lack of consistent formatting or capitalizing, complicated pricing, etc."

"The number of red flags on this menu, I'd just go ahead and say no thanks," another said bluntly. "I don't have a lot of faith in the quality of their supply lines, or in the rigor of their kitchen safety procedures."

One family who visited the restaurant with four other families said that they were hit with a $50 charge for dining with 11 children aged between 3 and 8 years old.

Related: 'Criminal' and 'Absolutely Obscene' Photo of $28 Beer on Menu at Airport Sparks Outrage

"I remember thinking, 'No way is this real," Lyndsey Landmann told Today of the incident, alleging that the owner came over to their table to explain the fee and began talking to them in an "alarming" manner. "I looked around the restaurant and everybody was frozen watching this show he was putting on. He was yelling."

Landmann said that the children at the table were "well-behaved" and "quiet" and that the fee was completely uncalled for.

"If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs. Holy moly," one one-star Google review says. "Terrible business practice, we will never be back."

Toccoa Riverside joins the ranks of dozens of restaurants being slammed for extraneous fees in recent months, many in part due to the pandemic and inflation-related costs.

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment but told Today in a statement that the restaurant was "not going to comment on a policy we've had for years."

Related: 'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Transform Your Leadership Team into a Sales Machine

How to empower your leadership team and elevate them into a sales machine that can take your business to new heights.

By Omri Hurwitz
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire — Here's How She Did It and Where Her Net Worth Comes From

Swift and Rihanna are the first two female musicians in the billionaires club (so far).

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Why Subscription Models Will Be the New Normal for Social Media

It's no secret that social media has become a very important part of our lives. It's not just about connecting with friends and family — it's also home to brands and creators building communities.

By Christopher Tompkins
Business News

Ford Is Putting Off Its $12 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Meanwhile, BP is buying EV chargers from Tesla.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Don't Waste Your Money — Here Are 5 Proven Tips for First-Time Investors to Build Wealth

Yes, you want your money to work for you, but there's no sense in wasting it away, either.

By Lucas Miller
Business News

AI or Not? Debate Erupts Over Authenticity of Gannett's 'Reviewed' Articles, Employees Demand Answers

Writers at Reviewed became suspicious of articles that lacked specific author information on platforms like LinkedIn.

By Madeline Garfinkle