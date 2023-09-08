After Losing Work in the Writer's Strike, He Turned His 'Weird Niche Hobby' Into a Side Hustle That Brings in Hundreds of Dollars Per Sale Jesse McLaren was forced to find another way to make ends meet — and he's not the only one.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • McLaren, a writer for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' is selling snow globes on Etsy priced at $299 each.
  • The strike, which has gone longer than some expected, shows no signs of resolution soon.

The strikes The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) commenced in May are still going — longer than some in the industry expected — and forcing actors and writers to find other ways to make ends meet.

Many out-of-work Hollywood professionals are picking up side hustles to earn extra cash. Jesse McLaren, a writer for the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! who transformed his snow globe hobby into an Etsy business, is one of them, NPR reported.

Related: Hollywood Writers Just Announced They're on Strike | Entrepreneur

When the strike began, McLaren decided to monetize his talent for making custom snow globes: Now, he sells them on Etsy for $299 a pop, though he admitted to the outlet that business is "shaky."

McLaren isn't alone in his side hustle ventures. Becky Portman, who was furloughed as a showrunner's assistant for the Peacock series Killing It, has been giving Hebrew lessons and substitute teaching; SAG-AFTRA member Michelle Allaire is running her diner in Culver City, per NPR.

Strikes aside, many creatives are used to supplementing their incomes. Even so, those who have pivoted to a side hustle, like McLaren, look forward to resuming their full-time gigs.

"I want to make jokes again and I want snow globes to become just a weird niche hobby again instead of something I'm monetizing," McLaren told the outlet.

Related: Hollywood Strikes: Insiders Brace for Industry 'Collapse' | Entrepreneur

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are "far from resolving the strike" and still have to find a way into negotiation, Variety reported earlier this week.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Hollywood Personal Finance News and Trends Making Money Side Hustle Strike

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Beyoncé's Request to Fans Sparks a Surge in Sales for Small Businesses, Turning Side Hustles Into Major Money-Makers

Beyoncé encouraged concertgoers to embrace silver attire, aiming to create a collective "shimmering human disco ball" at each show.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

America's Largest Private Employer Is Reducing Starting Pay for New Workers. Here's Why — and What It Means for Retail.

Most new hires will now earn the lowest possible hourly wage for their respective store, unlike when they previously had the potential to earn more than other store workers in certain roles.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Dangerous Plane Incidents Are Skyrocketing. I'd Know—I Just Went Through 3 in 1 Day

I survived three airline disasters in one day. This is what happened on my terrifying journey across the U.S.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Teen Dies After Attempting Hershey-Owned Company's 'One Chip Challenge' at School, Product to Be Pulled From Shelves

The $10 chip, from Amplify Snack Brands' Paqui, is coated with the world's hottest chile pepper.

By Amanda Breen
By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'I Don't Appreciate What You Do to Small Businesses': Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral After Bad Barstool Review, Says Business Is Booming

Dave Portnoy's pizza review of Dragon Pizza turned sour when the owner called out the Barstool owner in a new viral video.

By Sam Silverman