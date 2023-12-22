UAE-Based Tabby Secures US$700 Million In Receivables Securitization From J.P. Morgan, While Also Extending Its Series D Round To $250 Million In November 2023, Tabby's company value had crossed $1.5 billion, making it the MENA region's first fintech unicorn.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tabby
Hosam Arab, co-founder and CEO, Tabby

Tabby, a UAE-based shopping and financial services app, has received US$700 million in receivables securitization from J.P. Morgan, the US-headquartered global financial services provider. The deal is said to be the largest asset-backed facility obtained by a fintech company in the MENA region.

"Securitization is a major milestone, not only for Tabby, but also the first of its kind for the region," said Hosam Arab, co-founder and CEO of Tabby. "It mirrors the rapid growth and evolution of the fintech landscape in our markets. Their teams' confidence in our vision and capabilities underscores Tabby's pivotal role in reshaping personal finance and shopping in MENA."

Commenting on the deal, George Deves, co-Head of Northern European ABS at J.P. Morgan, said, "A vibrant and growing consumer lending sector is vital for the local economy, and we are pleased to work with Tabby on this strategic initiative to support retail credit throughout the Middle East."

Tabby has also raised an additional $50 million from Hassana Investment Company, a KSA-based investment company, to extend its Series D round to $250 million. The round also saw the participation of Soros Capital Management, a US-based family office that invests in alternative assets, and Saudi Venture Capital, a KSA-based venture capital firm.

This round of financing follows Tabby raising $200 million in an equity financing round led by US-based independent investment management firm Wellington Management in November 2023.

"The recent Series D funding round, coupled with the $700 million asset-backed securitization, will support Tabby in amplifying its reach and impact," said Ahmed Al Qahtani, Chief Investment Officer for Regional Markets at Hassana Investment Company. "As a committed and long-term investor, we believe in Tabby's vision to empower consumers and merchants alike and reshape the future of financial services in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. Tabby is poised for accelerated growth, further market penetration, and continued innovation. The company remains focused on delivering exceptional value to both consumers and merchants while maintaining its commitment to transparency, affordability, and responsible lending practices."

Following its Series D round in November 2023, Tabby's company value had crossed $1.5 billion, making it the MENA region's first fintech unicorn.

Related: "We Got Funded!" Saudi Arabia-Based Tamara Becomes The Kingdom's First Homegrown Fintech Unicorn
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Funding Entrepreneurs middle east UAE entrepreneur middle east

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a High-Income Side Hustle in 2024, According to People Whose Gigs Make More Than $20,000 a Month

Side hustles can be a significant source of supplementary income — especially if they build on your interests or skills.

By Amanda Breen
By Alexander Chachava
Growing a Business

5 Ways AI Can Help Small Businesses Boost Holiday Sales, According to an Expert From Google

AI is creating new opportunities for small business owners. Here's how to take advantage.

By Selin Song
Entrepreneurs

"We Got Funded!" UAE-Based Tabby Raises US$700 Million In Receivables Securitization From J.P. Morgan; Extends Its Series D Round To $250 Million In Tandem

In November 2023, Tabby's company value had crossed $1.5 billion, making it the MENA region's first fintech unicorn.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Social Media

How This 18-Year-Old TikTok Star Built a Business With 5 Million Followers

TikToker Ryan Shakes shares how he built a devoted and engaged following.

By Brendan Gahan