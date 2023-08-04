The collaboration between Hilshaw Group and Aeolus aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for aircraft leasing services and the growing opportunities in the global aviation market.

Hilshaw Group, a Dubai-based multi-family office and investment advisory with an existing fund size of US$500 million, has inked a strategic aircraft leasing joint venture with global aviation company Aeolus.

The venture will be focused on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft to be available to the global leasing market.

"Hilshaw Group has always employed diversification as part of its growth strategy," said Dr Lal Bhatia, Chairman, Hilshaw Group. "This expansion aims to add agility to the region's and, thereafter, the global aviation industry. Further, the joint venture represents our commitment towards stakeholders, which mandates strategic investments that deliver unparalleled returns."

Under the agreement, Aeolus will render its expertise and experience in fleet management, while Hilshaw Group will design and manage the finance and capital structure for acquiring the fleet.

Key highlights of this synergistic partnership include its enhanced market presence in the global aircraft leasing market, industry-leading customer service, superior aircraft portfolio, and a commitment to sustainable practices and innovation in the industry.

"This partnership represents a compelling opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies, enabling us to better serve and drive growth in the aviation sector. We are confident that this collaboration will create tremendous value for airlines, investors, and other stakeholders," said Naveed Pirzada, CEO, Hilshaw Group.

