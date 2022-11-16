Martin Tarr, Chief ICT Officer, du, On How The UAE-Based Telco Enables Businesses On Their Digital Transformation Journeys

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the man leading the information and communications technology (ICT) division at du, Martin Tarr -whose official title is Chief ICT Officer at du- is the man leading all of the UAE-based telco's efforts to support customers in their digital transformation journeys.

Speaking to Entrepreneur Middle East on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, Tarr pointed out how du's pursuit of innovation and cutting-edge technologies is underlined by the goals and ambitions of the UAE. "As a UAE national company, one of our most important goals is that we are bringing values and solutions to enable the country, its people, and its companies to thrive and prosper in this new digital economy," Tarr said.

Check out the full video to hear more from Tarr.

Related: UAE Telco Du Partners With GoDaddy To Digitally Empower Small Business Owners In The UAE