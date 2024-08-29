Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed's Investments In Kaso And NoorNation Reiterate His Commitment To Supporting Climatetech Startups The founder and CEO of KBW Ventures sees "venture-backed green tech as the way forward."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KBW Ventures

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has invested in two MENA-based climate technology (climatetech) startups: Egypt-based renewable energy startup NoorNation, and KSA-based restaurant supply management platform Kaso.

Founded in 2020 by Ragy Ramadan, NoorNation provides technology-enabled decentralized energy and water infrastructure solutions to the off-grid sector across Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa. On the other hand, Kaso, founded in 2021 by Manar AlKassar and Ahmed Soliman, is a business to business (B2B) platform that streamlines vendor logistics in the F&B sector through digitizing and automating procurement between restaurants and food suppliers.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed with Kaso co-founder. Source: KBW Ventures

According to Prince Khaled, Kaso had been on the investor's radar for some time now, even before the investment was initiated. "We want to grow our allocation into B2B software as a service (SaaS)," he said. "Kaso not only checks the boxes on return parameters; we also like to see visibility of 10x return for early-stage opportunities."

Over the years, KBW Ventures has invested in a number of sustainability sectors, from food security and alternative proteins to carbon capture and agritech. Prince Khaled has indicated that more investment announcements—specifically in the technology markets—would be made soon.

Related: Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Urges Entrepreneurs To Leverage Regional Strengths Over Replicating Foreign Models

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Emirati Women's Day 2024: Here's What Eight Female Leaders From The UAE Want To "Share For Tomorrow"

Emirati Women's Day is celebrated every year in the UAE on August 28 to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of Emirati women to the nation's development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Success Isn't Linear — 5 Tips to Overcome Obstacles and Find Your Winning Strategy

The game of business requires a serious and thoughtful approach. Read on to learn five key ways to meet the biggest challenges you'll face as a leader.

By Nancy Solari
Business News

These Are the Best Jobs for Every Personality Type, According to a New Report

You don't have to be an extrovert to find a job that aligns with your strengths.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Five Things A Marketing Manager Needs To Operate To The Best Of Their Capabilities

As a marketing manager, achieving success in your role requires a combination of both tangible resources and intangible qualities.

By Megan Paul
Living

Why CEOs Love These Stylish and Comfortable Dress Shoes

Find high levels of quality and comfort with these modern dress shoes.

By StackCommerce