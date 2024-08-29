You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has invested in two MENA-based climate technology (climatetech) startups: Egypt-based renewable energy startup NoorNation, and KSA-based restaurant supply management platform Kaso.

Founded in 2020 by Ragy Ramadan, NoorNation provides technology-enabled decentralized energy and water infrastructure solutions to the off-grid sector across Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa. On the other hand, Kaso, founded in 2021 by Manar AlKassar and Ahmed Soliman, is a business to business (B2B) platform that streamlines vendor logistics in the F&B sector through digitizing and automating procurement between restaurants and food suppliers.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed with Kaso co-founder. Source: KBW Ventures

According to Prince Khaled, Kaso had been on the investor's radar for some time now, even before the investment was initiated. "We want to grow our allocation into B2B software as a service (SaaS)," he said. "Kaso not only checks the boxes on return parameters; we also like to see visibility of 10x return for early-stage opportunities."

Over the years, KBW Ventures has invested in a number of sustainability sectors, from food security and alternative proteins to carbon capture and agritech. Prince Khaled has indicated that more investment announcements—specifically in the technology markets—would be made soon.

