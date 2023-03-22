Saudi Arabia-Based Healthtech Startup Labayh Acquires UAE-Based Meditation App Nafas

The acquisition comes as part of Labayh's strategy to enhance the state of psychological well being in the Arab world, by creating unique mental health-focused experiences for its users.

learn more about Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Labayh
The Labayh and Nafas teams

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia-based healthtech startup Labayh, which offers online therapy and wellbeing services, has acquired UAE-based meditation app Nafas. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition comes as part of Labayh's strategy to enhance the state of psychological well being in the Arab world, by creating unique mental health-focused experiences for its users.

Since its launch in 2018, Labayh has offered one-on-one therapy sessions, webinars, and support groups which are all carried out by licensed therapists, for Arabic-speaking customers. Nafas, on the other hand, was launched in 2020 to offer over 300 audio clips that aim to help its users deal with mental conditions, such as anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders.

In acquiring Nafas, Labayh also hopes to diversify its business portfolio and the services it provides. Labayh will thus aim to work towards new opportunities for its brand, and also penetrate new markets by reaching out to a new segment of customers. "The acquisition is an important achievement for Labayh, which supports its vision to become a leading global company in the field of health and psychological well-being," Bassem Al-Biladi, CEO of Labayh, said. "I confirm that the acquisition would achieve the goals of our strategy aimed at continuing to enrich the experiences of our growing customer base in the Middle East and North Africa region, in addition to the international scope, and put a group of pioneering and innovative digital services in their hands, which also contributes to the diversification of our business portfolio."

On his part, Saif Al-Esayi, CEO of Nafas, said, "I am happy with this announcement after months of hard work between the Labayh and Nafs teams. I believe that the acquisition is a major turning point in the mental health sector in the Middle East, as it will allow the Arab user to find an integrated mental health experience in one place."

Related: Saudi Arabia's Biban 2023 Forum Shows The Kingdom's Commitment To Become A Leading SME Hub
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Startups Acquisitions UAE Saudi Arabia Mental Health healthtech

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Most Active Investors In Saudi Arabia

This list has been compiled for (Saudi) startup founders to get familiar with- in case you might approach them in the future, to assess their impact on your cap table.

By Erika Masako Welch

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Growth Strategies

"We Got Funded!" UAE-Headquartered COFE Raises US$15 Million In A Series B Funding Round Led By Saudi Aramco's VC Arm Wa'ed Ventures

Launched in 2018 by Ali Al Ebrahim, COFE is an online marketplace for global and regional coffee companies.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Starting a Business

Go Small or Go Home: Why Fast Growth Isn't the Best Solution for Your Startup

The old startup mantra of "move fast and break things" doesn't always work. Try the method of slow, sustainable growth instead.

By Mohammad Farraj