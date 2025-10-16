Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier, creator of The Original Dubai Chocolate, has announced an exclusive partnership with Careem, the Dubai-based super app.

Starting October 20, 2025, Careem will be the only platform where customers can order FIX's chocolate bars — delivered through Careem Quik in as little as 20 minutes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking exclusively to Entrepreneur Middle East, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO, Careem, said, "In just three years, we've built Careem Quik into a service that delivers almost anything customers need - from everyday essentials and groceries to electronics, and now premium desserts - faster than ever. Our partnership with FIX brings together two homegrown brands that have become part of daily life in the UAE, making something that once felt a little out of reach incredibly easy to get. FIX's iconic Dubai Chocolate is a true reflection of local creativity and ambition, and we're proud to help bring it to even more people across the country.

Known for its elusive presence, FIX operates with no physical retail store, website, or authorized reseller beyond its celebrated pop-up at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 — making this collaboration a rare opportunity for fans to get their FIX conveniently.

As part of the launch, Careem Plus subscribers will enjoy free delivery, with limited daily drops at 2pm and 5pm. Each handcrafted dessert bar starts from AED 68.25.

FIX's Dubai Chocolate has become famous for sparking frantic runs and back-to-back sellouts whenever it's released. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, attendees reportedly queued outside FIX's pop-ups in the freezing Swiss air to buy its signature Dubai Chocolate bars.

This partnership brings together two UAE-born success stories, each celebrated for their innovation and quality — and marks another step in showcasing Dubai's ability to blend local creativity with digital convenience.

Yezen Alani, co-founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, said, "As we continue to grow, our customers will remain at the heart of everything we do and every decision we make. As a home-grown brand, choosing the right partner is really important to us – and we're thrilled to begin this new chapter hand in hand with Careem."



Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, added, "This partnership brings together two brands that have become part of everyday life in the UAE. By bringing FIX's iconic bars to Careem, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy a true local favourite delivered straight to their doorstep. From rides and meals to groceries and now premium desserts, our goal has always been to deliver what customers want, when they want it: seamlessly and all in one place through Careem."

