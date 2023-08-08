Volkswagen Middle East And Q-Auto Partner With Qatar Business Incubator Center To Run A Hackathon For Startups In The Mobility Industry Operating under the theme of digital transformation and mobility, the hackathon invited professionals, graduates, and early-stage startups to address challenges posed by the mobility industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Volkswagen Middle East

Volkswagen Middle East, the regional branch of the Germany-headquartered automobile manufacturer, and Q-Auto, an official Volkswagen dealer in Qatar, entered into a partnership with Qatar Business Incubator Centre (QBIC), the country's largest incubator, to stage a mobility-focused hackathon.

Organized by QBIC in June 2023, this event was staged with the aim to provide budding entrepreneurs in Qatar with a platform to display their ideas for -and contribute to- the development of the mobility sector.

A presentation being delivered at the hackathon. Image credit: Volkswagen Middle East

"Volkswagen is a brand that focuses on moving people forward, not just physically but also in terms of progress and technology," Ahmed Shariefi, Managing Director at Q-Auto said. "Working in partnership with QBIC and utilizing their expertise and resources, the collaboration created a nurturing environment for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality. Volkswagen and Q-Auto are proud to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need to bring their innovative ideas to life and drive the mobility industry forward."

Operating under the theme of digital transformation and mobility, the hackathon invited professionals, graduates, and early-stage startups to address challenges posed by the mobility industry. By focusing on ideas regarding advancing mobility solutions, smart infrastructure, and management systems, the event was held with the objective of inspiring innovation, as well as catalyzing the development of disruptive technologies within the Qatari entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The winners of the hackathon. Image credit: Volkswagen Middle East

The hackathon's winning teams include Shipbee, a statistical analysis system (SAS) platform and mobile app that connects shippers and carriers in the construction industry. The startup achieves this by streamlining load booking as well as scheduling for shippers and contractors, all while decreasing matching and communication times so as to enhance shipment visibility and tracking.

FleetProxima, another winner of the hackathon, is a platform that utilizes data-driven analytics to provide a monitoring system based on driver behavior, giving way to benefits such as enhanced safety measures, cost reduction, and real-time insights. The third winner was E-Lifters, a platform for connecting shippers and carriers in an effective manner through advanced technology, allowing for increased efficiency within the mobility sector. Each of the three winning teams won a prize of a pre-investment award amounting to QAR25,000 in order to grow and improve their businesses.

Related: Transforming Governance For The Digital Era: How Governments Around The World Are Adopting Blockchain And Web3
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Dubai middle east UAE

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Innovation Vehicles: The New Innovation Concept That Shouldn't Be New At All (And That Might Just Save Your Innovation Agenda From Failure)

As long as innovation leaders continue to underutilize the power of innovation vehicles, corporate innovation will continue to waste resources.

By Enrique Ortega
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Question You Should Ask In Every Interview

The "Shark Tank" star took to TikTok to dole out advice to aspiring job candidates.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Save The Date: Here Are The Key Entrepreneurship Conferences In Saudi Arabia That You Need To Keep An Eye Out For

If you are a startup founder or an aspiring investor in Saudi Arabia, attending entrepreneurship conferences is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and opportunities in the Kingdom's business landscape, and to network with other entrepreneurs, investors, and experts.

By Lucidity Insights Staff
Growth Strategies

Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset in Your Team: The How-To

In a constantly evolving business landscape, those who stick to the tried-and-true are not guaranteed success.

By Mufazzal Kajiji
News and Trends

Calling All Hospitality Startups: Apply For Future Hospitality Summit's Startup Den Competition This Year By August 28, 2023

From the applications that are sent in, only 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges on September 25, 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff