Neil Petch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Middle East

For all you bosses out there, you know that it can be the best of times and the worst of times all on a single day– all in a single hour. It is a constant weight of responsibility on so many levels, and because you are not dealing with robots that simply need to be programmed and away they go to complete the tasks, but rather humans who have different ways of seeing the world with complex personalities and sensitivities, you've got your work cut out for you pretty much 100% of the time.

Bosses are often held up as the primary reason for why employees either love or hate their jobs, and a recent survey by US careers website Glassdoor found that two-thirds of people felt their boss had a direct impact on their career. Around half of those stated that the impact was a positive one, while 20% claimed a current or former boss had actually harmed their career prospects.

It highlights the responsibility that every boss has. It's not just about the results of your company or division; instead, it's about your responsibility towards all of those under your command. You are, of course, there to guide and lead and develop those who report to you for the betterment of your company or division, but you are also there to help them with their own development. Do those two things together and you will see good results.

But how exactly does one do this? And what exactly does it mean to be a good boss? There are, as usual, endless potential considerations, but in this article, I take a look at some of the top things that I believe have had a positive impact in helping me be a better boss over the years. (I'll be clear, though, that I am always still learning- as I don't think there is an end to this journey.)

Set an example

When I think about how to become a better boss, I am reminded of the famous drawings of a team of workers trying to pull a large slab of concrete. In one version is the image of the boss, sitting up high on top of the concrete, pointing forward and telling his team exactly what they need to do, while the other has him standing at the front, helping to pull the concrete along and get the job done.

The obvious point to convey here is that a boss can be a better boss by getting more involved at times. Roll up your sleeves and lead the charge. Aside from the obvious benefit of motivating your team and winning their respect, there is an even more important advantage to this approach that is often overlooked. Namely, it keeps you tuned into the challenges. In other words, being involved helps you identify where things need to be improved on and how to improve them. It is very hard to get this picture when you are too detached –sitting up there on that big slab of concrete– and that can result in poor leadership decisions.

I will caution that there is a fine line to tread here. You'll want to find the right balance that sees you working closely enough with employees to be a source of help and inspiration, but you do not want to crowd your team and rob them of their independence. Lead by example, impart knowledge, encourage, coach, and support, but do not micromanage, enforce, or suffocate.

Compassion goes further

It would be nice to think that this particular entry would go without saying, but unfortunately there is still an all-too-common school of thought that putting on a tough exterior and ramping up pressure to the point of discomfort is a way to get results. Being clear on objectives and goals is important, and measuring and monitoring results is a must, but I am not in favor of communicating this in a threatening or intimidating manner.

A recent paper in the Harvard Business Review found that the only thing that increases from a hardline managerial stance is employee stress –not employee productivity– and far from bringing out the best in employees, this type of pressure actually leads to higher staff turnover, and potentially even an increase in workplace healthcare costs.

In actual fact, connecting with employees as human first and a boss second –displaying warmth, compassion and understanding– is far more likely to bring out the best in your team. The Harvard Business Review report goes on to conclude that employees work far more efficiently when their boss trusts them, and this trust comes in large part with how things are communicated.

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Help your team members achieve work-life balance

Of course you will always want the undivided attention of your employees while they're at work, but not allowing them to unwind outside of office hours can actually have a detrimental effect on performance levels.

A recent study by Bowling Green State University in Ohio looked into work-life balance and found that psychological detachment from work during non-work times was vital to employee recovery and health, noting that not taking the time to unplug makes it harder for employees to relax and focus at work the following day. In other words, performance is negatively affected.

And the reason why employees struggle to switch off? I'm afraid to say it's fear of the big bad boss. Surveys reveal that the majority of employees worry that if they are not seen to be always available, they are more likely to be overlooked for promotions and pay rises.

It is therefore down to a good boss to help team members achieve that work-life balance. Dispel the fear that not working around the clock will result in missed opportunities, and develop sensitivity with respect to the actual workload of your team. They should not have to constantly be working overtime to get their job done, as that kills the work-life balance outright, leading to a vicious circle that ultimately results in poor productivity – which in turn directly impacts the company performance.

Communicate clearly what you want

This one is much harder than it sounds. The truth is that many bosses struggle with communicating clear objectives because they are not so sure what to communicate, and this stems mainly from not being sure what the objectives and goals are or how to achieve them.

This final point on my list is in fact the big one, as it goes beyond just being a good boss and touches on one of the main challenges of being an entrepreneur. While many of us assume that the business greats all have a very clear vision all the time, in reality that is not always the case, and when that clarity is not there, it is very hard to be the boss– and virtually impossible to lead.

Bosses need to research, they need to consider the opinions and feedback and ideas of their team members, and they then need to sit quietly and develop their plans. If you do this, you will be in a position to communicate clearly what you want, because you will genuinely know what you want– or, rather, know what the objectives are and how to achieve them. That's down to the fact that when someone knows what they want or what they are doing, it shows, and people get on board very quickly. The flipside, however, is that few things are more transparent than lack of confidence and insecurity, and no one wants to follow the insecure leader.

Takeaway

It's never going to be easy. If you one day wake up and tell yourself that you have mastered the art of being a boss, take another look, because you are doing it wrong. Working with others is one thing, but leading others is an entirely different thing, and whether you're overseeing a single marketing intern or you're CEO of a large company with a number of senior executives reporting to you, you'll always be facing your share of challenges that are part and parcel of this unique hierarchical relationship.

So take what you will from the above but always remember that there is no textbook method for achieving success as a boss or leader. Over time you will want to find your own way, and keep in mind that you will have to adopt different styles for dealing with different people and situations. It's a constantly evolving challenge that you'll do well to remember is never easy for anyone.
Neil Petch

Founder and Chairman, Virtugroup

Neil Petch actively assists over 300 entrepreneurs and startups to conceive, plan, and build their businesses on a monthly basis.

After launching Virtuzone as the first private company formation business in the region over 10 years ago, Neil has led the company to set up more than 16,000 businesses, making it the largest, fastest-growing and best-known setup operator in the Middle East.

As the chairman of the holding company, Virtugroup, Neil also leads VirtuVest, an in-house angel investment vehicle; Virtuzone Mainland, a provider of directorship services, corporate sponsorship and facilitator of local Dubai and Abu Dhabi company setups; and Next Generation Equity, a citizenship-by-investment firm. Virtugroup has invested in and supported the growth of multiple companies and delivered passports in over 10 different jurisdictions. Virtugroup also enjoys partnerships with Dubai FDI, the Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Holdings (ARN), VFS, Regus, Etisalat, KPMG, Aramex and Beehive, and has received awards from Arabian Business and Entrepreneur Magazine, among others.

In addition to starting up businesses, Neil has held leadership roles in several companies. He helped establish ITP, the largest media publishing house in the Gulf, which he oversaw growing from two to 600 employees. At ITP, he spearheaded the launch of over 60 digital and print titles, including Time Out, Harper’s Bazaar, Arabian Business, Ahlan and Grazia.

As Managing Director of ENG Media, Neil launched the Coast FM radio station and numerous magazines, including MediaWeek. For the last seven years, Neil has also served as Chairman of GMG, the world’s first interbank financial brokerage based out of Dubai, with offices in DIFC and London. Due to his extensive knowledge and expertise, Neil has been appointed a member of the ‘Ease of Banking’ panel organised by the Chamber of Commerce.

Having lived in over a dozen countries and with a career spanning over 25 years in the UAE, Neil has the ability to merge astute cultural insight with fresh thinking, leveraging his seasoned business acumen, intuition and black book to repeatedly bring ideas to living, breathing success stories.

Neil has appeared in BBC (Dubai Dreams) and ITV (Piers Morgan) features on Dubai, as well as programmes on BBC World and Sky. He has participated as a judge on the radio programme Falcons’ Lair, an entrepreneurship reality show loosely based on the BBC production Dragons’ Den, as well as a similar TV competition hosted by MAD Talks. He now hosts Starting Up on Dubai Eye 103.8FM, the only national weekly show for the startup community in the world’s startup capital.

Neil also lends his in-depth market insight to fellow entrepreneurs and helps cultivate Public Private Partnerships as a Task Force Member of the Advisory Council, a coalition of key decision-makers and prominent movers of the UAE business landscape, led by EMIR and the Ministry of Economy.

He is also a regular speaker, panelist, and economic commentator, specialising in the SME sector.

