Oweis Zahran is a distinguished global business leader known for his ability to identify opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and drive sustainable growth. After earning his degree from the University of Maryland, he entered the dynamic UAE automotive industry, where his strategic insight and entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of OWS Automotive, a multi-million-dollar enterprise.

Under his leadership, OWS Automotive has expanded its presence to seven countries, developed proprietary automotive solutions, and established key partnerships with government entities across the Middle East. Zahran's exceptional leadership and talent for assembling high-performing teams have been pivotal to the company's success and ongoing growth trajectory.

In 2020, Zahran diversified his portfolio with the launch of OWS Capital, focusing on creating transformative ventures in the fitness and entertainment sectors. Through this platform, he partnered with Hollywood icon Steve Harvey to establish MELT ME and introduced Platform Health Club, a state-of-the-art health and wellness brand.

Despite his numerous achievements, Zahran remains actively engaged in his ventures, playing a hands-on role in strategic decision-making, fostering partnerships, and inspiring his teams to realize his visionary goals. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues to define his career and business legacy.

