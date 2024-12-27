You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saeeda Jaffar is a distinguished business leader and a trailblazer in the finance and payments industry, currently serving as a Board Member and Senior Vice President at Visa, one of the world's largest digital payments technology companies. With extensive expertise in banking, finance, and strategic leadership, Jaffar has played a pivotal role in driving Visa's growth and innovation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital payments space.

As Visa's Group Country Manager for the GCC, Jaffar previously oversaw operations across the region, focusing on expanding the adoption of digital payment solutions and promoting cashless transactions. Her leadership was instrumental in advancing financial inclusion and fostering a vibrant digital economy in the GCC, which remains at the forefront of the global transition toward cashless societies.

Jaffar spearheaded initiatives to introduce innovative payment technologies, such as contactless payments, mobile wallets,and digital banking solutions, significantly transforming the regional payments landscape. Her efforts to collaborate with financial institutions, fintech startups, and government entities have fostered a more inclusive, secure, and digitally connected economy.

Prior to her tenure at Visa, Jaffar held leadership roles at top financial institutions, amassing over two decades of experience in strategic banking, operations, and technologydriven transformation. Her dynamic leadership style, coupled with her deep understanding of regional markets, has earned her widespread recognition as a thought leader in the GCC's financial services sector.

Jaffar's contributions extend beyond driving technological innovation; she is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the financial industry. Her achievements have made her one of the most influential women in fintech and payments, shaping the future of the financial services sector in the Middle East.