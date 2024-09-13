The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of Numai Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

On September 11, 2024 at Al Habtoor Palace, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023, supported by Numai Real Estate and Fluidmeet, to recognize the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA region's fintech ecosystem.

This edition of this annual event saw a total of 17 awards being presented, with the winners ranging from pioneering financial institutions, to cutting-edge innovators in the digital banking space. The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 was thus a celebration of the solutions and ideas that have, and will continue to, empower the Middle East's fintech ecosystem

The event also proved to be an indication of the continued growth that the region's fintech industry is currently seeing, with a report by global consultancy Mordor Intelligence stating that the MENA fintech market size is estimated at US$1.51 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.71%.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 here:

[all images are courtesy BNC Publishing/Farooq Salik]

BEST TRADING PLATFORM: EFG Hermes ONE

INNOVATIVE BANKING PRODUCT OF THE YEAR: MASHREQ Neo Next

INVESTMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR: Century Financial

MOBILE APP OF THE YEAR: Al Ramz

AI-DRIVEN SOLUTION OF THE YEAR: Nybl

PAYMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR: Ziina

DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR: LIV

BEST BLOCKCHAIN INNOVATION: Tectum Softnote

BEST ENTERPRISE SOLUTION: SAP

EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR: Pemo

FINTECH INVESTOR OF THE YEAR: Impact46

CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR: The Consultation Center

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR: Shorooq Partners

WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM OF THE YEAR: Emirates NBD

STARTUP OF THE YEAR: ABHI

FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR: Foodics

FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR: Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard

