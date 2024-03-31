While Montegrappa has been producing fragrances in Italy since 2011, the collaboration with tripleA Perfumes marks a significant milestone, as it is the first fragrance that the former has produced outside of Italy- you see, it's a limited edition that has been crafted here in the UAE.

Renowned Italian pen maker Montegrappa has joined hands with Emirati luxury sensation tripleA Perfumes to create a new fragrance called From Sand to Sky.

Image courtesy Montegrappa.

Housed in a deep blue bottle with delicate golden details and elegant Arabic script, From Sand to Sky is thus a harmonious blend of Italian craftsmanship and Emirati luxury- and given that it claims to encapsulate "the heart and soul of the Middle East in every note," this fragrance is certainly worth a try.

