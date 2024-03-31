You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

The Executive Selection: Montegrappa x Triplea Perfumes While Montegrappa has been producing fragrances in Italy since 2011, the collaboration with tripleA Perfumes marks a significant milestone, as it is the first fragrance that the former has produced outside of Italy- you see, it's a limited edition that has been crafted here in the UAE.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Montegrappa

Renowned Italian pen maker Montegrappa has joined hands with Emirati luxury sensation tripleA Perfumes to create a new fragrance called From Sand to Sky.

Now, while Montegrappa has been producing fragrances in Italy since 2011, the collaboration with tripleA Perfumes marks a significant milestone, as it is the first fragrance that the former has produced outside of Italy- you see, it's a limited edition that has been crafted here in the UAE.

Image courtesy Montegrappa.

Housed in a deep blue bottle with delicate golden details and elegant Arabic script, From Sand to Sky is thus a harmonious blend of Italian craftsmanship and Emirati luxury- and given that it claims to encapsulate "the heart and soul of the Middle East in every note," this fragrance is certainly worth a try.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

