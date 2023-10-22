Inspired by the duffle bag, this backpack from the Autumn-Winter 2023 Objets collection of French luxury design house Hermès has caught our eye.

Image courtesy Hermès.

Designed for comfort, its wide-sheathed strap can be adjusted using the two rings, allowing it to be worn over the right or left shoulder.

Image courtesy Hermès

The backpack has an H-shaped cord-stay for a clasp, and its handle also makes it possible to carry it in the hand.

Lined with canvas, and featuring smart storage options, it comes in two sizes- and you can also add your particular brand of whimsy to it with one of Hermès' bestial bag accessories.

