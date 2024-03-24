For Saint Laurent's Winter 2024 menswear show, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello chose to build on elements introduced in prior seasons of the brand- but with changes in both their tone and content.

Image courtesy Saint Laurent.

With Paris' Bourse de Commerce as the venue, the show kicked off with looks reminiscent of power dressing from the 1980s, but the formal silhouette soon dissolved- consider, for instance, the couture jackets made of crepe georgette and lined with satin, which, if you've been paying attention, was also a nod to the house's latest women's collection.

Image courtesy Saint Laurent.

While the collection had a predominantly somber palette, it lightened toward the finale's dusty range of hues: pale nudes, greens, and violets, among other tones.

Image courtesy Saint Laurent.

All of this also was an indirect hint to the personal sartorial evolution of the founder of the house, Yves Saint Laurent, which is known to have gone from earnest, to brazenly stylish, with a rare sensibility for color.

