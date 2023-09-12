Bayut Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Property Search Assistant BayutGPT In The UAE

The platform aims to empower property seekers using Bayut by offering them recommendations based on the latest market data in a conversational manner.

UAE-based property portal Bayut has launched BayutGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property search assistant, which is said to be the first of its kind in the UAE.

The platform aims to empower property seekers using Bayut, who might range from first-time buyers and casual users to seasoned investors, by offering them recommendations based on the latest market data and conveying them in a conversational manner.

Users can ask questions pertaining to the average rental yields in different communities, popular locations in Dubai, as well as personalized property recommendations based on user preferences.

"BayutGPT represents a significant step forward in Bayut's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and enhancing the search experience for property seekers in the UAE," said Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut. "With BayutGPT, we are leveraging the power of AI to take on the responsibility of further diving deeper into the complex journey of property search for our users. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation and sets a new standard for excellence in the real estate industry. We are excited to embark on a new era of real estate exploration with BayutGPT."

BayutGPT's launch follows the introduction of other AI-backed initiatives by Bayut in the market, including TruCheck™, a comprehensive authentication solution, and Search 2.0, a search tool that allows users to find homes close to two points of interest.