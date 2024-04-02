Investopia 2024 marked a pivotal moment in the global investment landscape, as leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs converged to explore the emerging economic frontiers and invest in the "new economy" growth sectors.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in 2021 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Investopia, a global investment platform initiated by the UAE government, has rapidly become a hub for forward-thinking investors seeking to leverage the UAE's innovative economy, as well as its strategic position as a global investment destination.

Investopia 2024, which was held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi - Saadiyat Island Resort from February 28-29, 2024, thus marked a pivotal moment in the global investment landscape, as leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs converged to explore the emerging economic frontiers and invest in the "new economy" growth sectors. Investopia 2024 also saw the launch of the second edition of the Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office that aims to foster businesses operating in the future economic sectors.

At the event, we had some insightful discussions with players from across the UAE who are shaping the startup and business sector of the region, including Hub71's Hashem Alkaabi, Falcon Robotics' Ahmad Al Darwish, Moody's Analytics' Harun Kapetanovic, Dubai Future District Fund's Tiffany Bain, Starzplay's Sheikh and Alessandro Masaro. Each of them shared with us their perspectives on navigating the evolving business landscape, and driving innovation forward- check out what they had to say by watching the full video!

Related: Investopia 2024: In Conversation With Nuha Safar, Director, The National CSR Fund (Majra)