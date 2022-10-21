Du's Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment Jasim Alawadi On Forging Ties During GITEX Global 2022

"A lot of people are talking about the metaverse, a lot of people are talking about 5G use cases, but no one really knows what those technologies look and feel like. That is why all our showcases at GITEX resemble how customers can use them [the technologies] in real life." This was an important point raised by Jasim Alawadi, Head of Government and Key Accounts Segment at UAE-based telco firm Du, during his exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022.

When asked what some of the main objectives his enterprise had hoped to achieve at the week-long tech startup event, Alawadi said that du aims to change the fact that a lot of the use cases of new technologies do not necessarily replicate how they can be implemented in day-to-day life. "That is why all our showcases at GITEX resemble how customers can use them [the technologies] in real life," he added. "Today, one of the use cases that we have is with the Road and Transport Authority, and it is the digital twin use case. It is a real metaverse implementation on reality. So, this [presenting real life use cases of new technologies] is our main intention this year at GITEX."

Alawadi also discussed some of the major announcements and key partnerships made by du during the event. "We have a lot of new partnerships that are coming that will enrich our portfolio when it comes to providing 5G services to our clients," he said. "We have an upcoming partnership with Microsoft that will provide HoloLens capabilities for medical use cases and for trainings as well. This is one of the major partnerships that we've had throughout this GITEX."

As for what lies ahead for the telco firm, Alawadi added, "Our future plans are very clear and we have a set strategy in place. We will be expanding our 5G network until we are able to cover each and every inch in the United Arab Emirates. We also have an expansion plan put in place for our fiber infrastructure as well for our ICT and new services."

