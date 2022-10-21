Du's Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment Jasim Alawadi On Forging Ties During GITEX Global 2022

Jasim Alawadi, Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment at du, on why presenting real life use cases of new technologies was du's main intention at the GITEX Global 2022.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"A lot of people are talking about the metaverse, a lot of people are talking about 5G use cases, but no one really knows what those technologies look and feel like. That is why all our showcases at GITEX resemble how customers can use them [the technologies] in real life." This was an important point raised by Jasim Alawadi, Head of Government and Key Accounts Segment at UAE-based telco firm Du, during his exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022.

When asked what some of the main objectives his enterprise had hoped to achieve at the week-long tech startup event, Alawadi said that du aims to change the fact that a lot of the use cases of new technologies do not necessarily replicate how they can be implemented in day-to-day life. "That is why all our showcases at GITEX resemble how customers can use them [the technologies] in real life," he added. "Today, one of the use cases that we have is with the Road and Transport Authority, and it is the digital twin use case. It is a real metaverse implementation on reality. So, this [presenting real life use cases of new technologies] is our main intention this year at GITEX."

Alawadi also discussed some of the major announcements and key partnerships made by du during the event. "We have a lot of new partnerships that are coming that will enrich our portfolio when it comes to providing 5G services to our clients," he said. "We have an upcoming partnership with Microsoft that will provide HoloLens capabilities for medical use cases and for trainings as well. This is one of the major partnerships that we've had throughout this GITEX."

As for what lies ahead for the telco firm, Alawadi added, "Our future plans are very clear and we have a set strategy in place. We will be expanding our 5G network until we are able to cover each and every inch in the United Arab Emirates. We also have an expansion plan put in place for our fiber infrastructure as well for our ICT and new services."

Watch the entire video to listen to other insights and key information that Alawadi had to share!

Latest

News and Trends

Du's Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment Jasim Alawadi On Forging Ties During GITEX Global 2022

Jasim Alawadi, Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment at du, on why presenting real life use cases of new technologies was du's main intention at the GITEX Global 2022.

Watch now
Money & Finance

How This DeFi Platform Plans to Overhaul Traditional Finance

The CEO of RDX Works explains what DeFi is all about and how it is positioned to completely change how we deal with our personal finance.

Watch now
Science & Technology

This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth to Redefine Browser Security For Enterprise.

The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.

Watch now
Growing a Business

"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on How to Market Yourself with Hustle

Interview with Norfolk State student athlete Rayquan Smith about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness.

Watch now
Living

3 Stress-Busting Biohacks to Help You Focus

Try these 3 simple and little-known biohacks for managing stress.

Watch now
Science & Technology

How This Blockchain Network Is Taking Its Power Back

CEO Yves La Rose sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how the EOS Network Foundation is building a new future.

Watch now
News and Trends

The September 2022 Edition Of Dtec Forum Shed Light On How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate The Funding Winter

As the discourse surrounding the funding winter grows, this edition of the Dtec Forum explored how entrepreneurs can navigate volatile periods and strengthen their growth strategies for the long term.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now
Watch now
Science & Technology

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Watch now
Living

Trying to Pinpoint the Pinnacle of Your Story? Think Back to Your Biggest Setback

Journalist Amy Shoenthal shares her research around how we handle setbacks and why they aren't always a bad thing.

Watch now
Business News

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

Watch now
Living

Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Is social media the problem behind your lack of focus? Ben Angel discusses the effects of social media on the brain and our ability to focus.

Watch now
News and Trends

The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Kicks Off The 2022 Edition Of BE BOLD With The Aim To "Shape The Future Of Healthcare"

The BE BOLD program is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE that brings together public and private entities in the healthcare sector to help design national programs that will lead to the creation of healthier communities in the country.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.