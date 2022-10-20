Virtuzone Partners With Wio Bank To Bring The Latter's First Digital Banking Solution To SMEs And Startups In The UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-headquartered company formation and corporate services provider Virtuzone has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based platform bank Wio Bank to offer a next-generation digital banking solution, Wio Business, to its clients. The partnership was sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by Paul Bryson, Group Commercial Director at Virtuzone and Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank.

Virtuzone/Wio Bank

"As businesses evolve to become more digital-first in their approach in response to changing consumer behavior, banking operating models in the region need to mature as well," Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank, said. "In Wio Business, we are offering a fast, easy and flexible banking solution to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that helps them focus on their business and cater to their customers better. We are pleased to partner with Virtuzone to support their clientele with more seamless digital banking tools and services and further accelerate our aim to build a collaborative business banking ecosystem in the UAE."

As Wio Bank's first tailored business banking application, Wio Business is thus built to enable SMEs to have access to easy and simple banking tools to manage their businesses better. With challenges in setting up business bank accounts in the UAE continuing to exist, Virtuzone expects this partnership to empower startups, freelancers and SMEs with the ability to open a fully digital corporate bank account within just a few days and without having to visit a physical location. "As industries across the UAE undergo digital transformation, the banking sector is no exception," George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, added. "Despite this, many SMEs still rely on brick-and-mortar branches for opening and managing their business bank accounts. With Wio Business, we aim to empower the ambitions of our entrepreneurs through a robust digital financial system that offers cutting-edge banking solutions, laying the foundation for a futuristic economy."

Wio Business has therefore been curated to offer personalized banking options and seamlessly integrated services, gain control of spending with unlimited virtual cards for a given client's team, and focuses on growing a business. "We are committed to supporting SMEs and assisting them in every way possible," Paul Bryson, Group Commercial Director at Virtuzone, said. "As the world progresses towards digitisation, our clients are also looking for new ways to modernize their processes."