Here's why operational technology (OT) systems are especially vulnerable to cyberattacks and how to protect them.

At the 43rd edition of the tech and startup event GITEX Global, which took place on October 16-20, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre, we had a chance to talk with Dr. Terence Liu, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company TXOne, about the importance of operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

Since smart cities rely on OT systems to control critical infrastructure, such as transportation systems, power grids, and water systems, Dr. Liu explained that it is those OT systems that are often vulnerable to cyberattacks which can lead to devastating consequences. Check out the video to learn more what Dr. Liu had to say!

