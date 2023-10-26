OnPassive Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Nazzal On The Power Of Artificial Intelligence To Boost Your Business How artificial intelligence can bring benefits to your projects and campaigns.

Although there remain various issues relating to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), it is nevertheless clear that the early adopters of this technology have the potential to further strengthen their competitive edge against others.

We recently spoke with Mohammad Nazzal, CMO at OnPassive, about best practices for integrating AI technology, how it can supercharge marketing campaigns, and how OnPassive's suite of AI solutions can empower businesses of all sizes.

When it comes to integrating AI technology into your business, Nazzal recommends starting by identifying a specific use case where AI can help support your business, whether it is to improve efficiency, productivity, or customer experience. Check out the video to learn more from Nazzal!

