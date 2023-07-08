Flip Out: Honor Magic Vs Measuring just 12.9mm when folded and weighing only 267g, HONOR Magic Vs is the perfect companion for jetsetting entrepreneurs who enjoy mobile entertainment.

By Tamara Clarke

Honor

HONOR's foldable flagship, HONOR Magic Vs combines innovative design and top notch performance for an unmatched user experience.

It's super-light gearless hinge is crafted using a special aerospace-grade polymeric material that is 62% lighter than commonly used metals. At the same time, the lightweight yet robust material enables the hinge to withstand over 400,000 folds, equivalent to more than ten years of use, with 100 folds per day.

The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which provides improved GPU and CPU performance and greater power efficiency, resulting in a faster and smoother user experience.

The device rounds out with a triple camera system comprising of a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro main camera, and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera.

