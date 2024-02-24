Game On: Acer Predator Z57 The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw you closer to the action, and increases your field of vision when playing or working.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer

Acer's flagship Predator Z57, which features a 57-inch dual ultra-high-definition (DUHD) resolution (7680x2160) at 120 Hz, is for the gaming elite.

The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw you closer to the action, and increases your field of vision when playing or working. Combined with a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut, the Predator Z57 creates visuals so realistic, it will thrill even the most experienced players.

The ultra-wide viewing area is ideal for multi-tasking along with productivity-enhancing features, which include picture-by-picture that splits the screen in half to showcase output from two different sources simultaneously, and picture-in-picture that divides the screen with displays on the main screen and another in an inset window.

Plus, by leveraging the 2304-zone MiniLED technology, it provides enhanced picture quality and brightness when showing dark scenes and black backgrounds.

Two HDMI 2.1 ports support the latest consoles (PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X), while a DisplayPort 1.4 port also provides fast and reliable connectivity.

The Predator Z57 is also compliant to standards set by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) for hanging on a wall to save desk space, and its base is sleek, yet robust, and offers adjustable height, tilt, and swivel to suit individual preferences. Predator Z57 also has two powerful 10W speakers to amplify sound effects for an all-around gaming experience.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

