Both conferences are expected to bring together experts and leaders, within their respective industries, to discuss a wide range of themes.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VAP Group, an India-headquartered blockchain consulting company that has offices in the UAE, Hong Kong, and the UK, has announced the inaugural editions of its flagship B2B events, the Global AI Show, and the Global Blockchain Show.

Set to take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from April 16-17, 2024, both conferences are expected to bring together experts and leaders, within their respective industries, to discuss a wide range of themes.

At the Global AI Show, international and regional thought leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will discuss how these advanced technologies can create an impact and unlock new possibilities in sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and oil and gas.

The event will also see Jamie Metzl, a geopolitical expert, technology commentator, and author who has served in the White House National Security Council, the United Nations, and the U.S. State Department, delve into the implications of AI, genetics, and biotechnology revolutions. Attendees can also get signed copies of Metzl's book Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity, as well as get an exclusive sneak peek of his new book Superconvergence: How the Genetics, Biotech, and AI Revolutions Will Transform our Lives, Work, and World.

Another prominent speaker at the Global AI Show will be H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, who will present a keynote address on what it means to create a future with AI.

Source: VAP Group

The Global Blockchain Show, on the other hand, will bring together experts from the Web3 ecosystem to share their insights and discuss future opportunities in the rapidly-evolving industry. Among the topics set to be discussed at the event include the evolution of the digital ecosystem, data protection, and blockchain in finance, among others.

Included in the list of speakers set to attend the Global Blockchain Show are Justin Sun (founder of TRON, a global blockchain-based decentralized platform for building and deploying smart contracts and decentralized applications); Lennix Lai (Chief Commercial Officer of OKX, a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange platform) and Dominic Williams (founder and Chief Scientist at DFINITY Foundation, a Switzerland-based not-for-profit entity that contributes to the Internet Computer blockchain)

Sophia, a social humanoid robot -said to be the world's first- developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics has been chosen as the official ambassador for both conferences. A startup village is also set to be a key feature at the events, wherein startups and scale-ups will have the chance to pitch their ideas, technology and creations to attending investors and venture capitalists.

Furthermore, the VAP Accelerator -an initiative by VAP Group that aims to incubate ambitious startups in the region and beyond- is expected to be launched during the course of the two-day events.

The conferences are scheduled to come to a close with an awards ceremony on April 17 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, followed by an afterparty at White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm.

Related: Global Conference Series TOKEN2049 Gets Set For Its Inaugural Dubai Edition From April 18-19, 2024