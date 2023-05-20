Nothing Ear (2) delivers personalized, hi-res audio by allowing you to create your own Personal Sound Profile with hearing ID.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nothing Ear (2) delivers personalized, hi-res audio by allowing you to create your own Personal Sound Profile with hearing ID. After taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app, Ear (2) adjusts the equalizer levels in real-time to match your hearing for an optimal listening experience.

Image courtesy Nothing Ear (2).

Moreover, Ear (2) features Dual Connection, which allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls. Meanwhile, its Clear Voice Technology, coupled with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of your ear canal, automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on your environment in real-time.

Image courtesy Nothing Ear (2).

For the clearest calls, Ear (2) features Nothing's Clear Voice Technology, with three high-definition microphones on each earbud, as well as an artificial intelligence-powered noise reduction algorithm that can filter out over 20 million sound samples. Consequently, Ear (2) can eliminate background noise and enhance the user's voice during calls in real-time.

Image courtesy Nothing Ear (2).

Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge, and delivers up to eight hours on a 10-minute fast charge. You can also manage controls on Ear (2) comfortably. You can skip tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume- all with a press of a button.

Related: Watch Out: Apple Watch Series 8