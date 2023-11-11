The printer produces stunning A4 photos and documents with two dedicated paper trays plus two rear feeds for thicker media up to 1.3mm thick and 2m long.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Step up your home office game with EcoTank L8160, a single device with multiple functions.

You can print, copy, and scan documents directly from your phone or tablet using the Epson Smart Panel app, or print from SD cards and USB flash drives using the 10.9cm color touchscreen.

With full Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet connectivity, integrating this printer with your existing home set-up is a breeze.

Source: Epson

The printer produces stunning A4 photos and documents with two dedicated paper trays plus two rear feeds for thicker media up to 1.3mm thick and 2m long.

EcoTank can print up to 2,300 high-quality photos with Epson Claria ET Premium ink, thereby keeping your printer costs low. Plus, the six-color ink system comes in bottles, which allows you to avoid the hassle of having to replace messy cartridges.

