Work It Out: Oppo Pad 2 With Multi-Screen Connect 2.0, the tablet seamlessly connects to any smartphone using the same Oppo account via Bluetooth.

Oppo

Oppo Pad 2 boasts a 7:5 aspect ratio display, sharing a similar aspect ratio to PCs, A4 paper, and books, and thereby offering you a familiar reading experience.

The 11.61-inch high resolution screen has a resolution of 2800x2000 for ultra-clarity and enhanced image details. It supports a 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate and five levels of adaptive refresh rate adjustment for smoother visuals as well as more efficient power consumption.

Oppo Pad 2 is also equipped with four symmetrical speakers with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos to deliver a theater-like audiovisual experience.

With Multi-Screen Connect 2.0, the tablet seamlessly connects to any smartphone using the same Oppo account via Bluetooth, while also allowing full access to communication features such as calls, texts, and internet using the phone's data, directly from the tablet.

Multi-device interaction is thus made more convenient and efficient, supporting real-time viewing, editing, and saving of videos, photos, and files on either device.

Oppo Pad 2 also features an extended battery life of up to 12.4 hours of continuous video playback on a full charge, thanks to its large 9510mAh battery, making it ideal for a long work day.

Moreover, the tablet boasts the incredible 67W SUPERVOOC flash charge, which can recharge the battery back to 100% in just 81 minutes. All of these features are packed into a thin lightweight, unibody with a thickness of just 6.54mm, weighing in at just 552g.

