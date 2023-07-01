Ride On: Acer Ebii The bike's AI-powered ebiiAssist function adapts to pedaling power, riding conditions, and your preferred level of assistance, while adapting over time for a more personalized experience.

Acer ebii is an artificial intelligence (AI)- driven single-motor e-bike that utilizes an intelligent vehicle control box housing everything you need for an enjoyable and effortless ride. Its modular architecture fits the battery pack and control box into a single compact intelligent vehicle control box, making it easy to charge and transport the battery.

The bike's AI-powered ebiiAssist function adapts to pedaling power, riding conditions, and your preferred level of assistance, while adapting over time for a more personalized experience.

During rides, the controller leverages its AI technology to automatically adjust motor output for a smooth, effortless and ride. The ebii's AI also collects user insights through the ebiiGO companion app.

You can connect your phone to the e-bike via Bluetooth, then use ebiiGO to check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more for greater control over their urban adventures.

You can also access ebiiRide, an adaptive mission control app that works with ebiiAssist to ensure you never run out of power on the road.

