The bike's AI-powered ebiiAssist function adapts to pedaling power, riding conditions, and your preferred level of assistance, while adapting over time for a more personalized experience.

Acer ebii is an artificial intelligence (AI)- driven single-motor e-bike that utilizes an intelligent vehicle control box housing everything you need for an enjoyable and effortless ride. Its modular architecture fits the battery pack and control box into a single compact intelligent vehicle control box, making it easy to charge and transport the battery.

Source: Acer

During rides, the controller leverages its AI technology to automatically adjust motor output for a smooth, effortless and ride. The ebii's AI also collects user insights through the ebiiGO companion app.

You can connect your phone to the e-bike via Bluetooth, then use ebiiGO to check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more for greater control over their urban adventures.

Source: Acer

You can also access ebiiRide, an adaptive mission control app that works with ebiiAssist to ensure you never run out of power on the road.

