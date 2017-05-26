Picture Perfect: Nikon D7500

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Nikon D7500 features the high performance EXPEED 5 image processing engine, 4K UHD video recording and an updated Nikon DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor. It's an updated version of the D500- but is it worth the upgrade? Well, the new Nikon DX-format sensor has a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200, which provides minimal noise in low light situations- making it literally a snap to take great photos in the dark.

Nikon Nikon D7500

Capture your subject more precisely with Auto Focus (AF), Auto Exposure (AE) and auto white balance performance delivered by the 180K-pixel RGB sensor and 51-point AF System. With D7500, you'll never miss a moving subject either with a high-speed continuous capture of up to 50 shots with each burst of approximately 8 frames-per-second.

D7500 is made for you to capture and share with SnapBridge and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. All of these features are packed into a redesigned camera body that is lighter and more compact, so it can go wherever life takes you.

