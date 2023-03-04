The DCODED Podcast Hosts Scrypt Digital Chief Operating Officer Sylvan Martin

Hosted by DVerse founder and CEO Dina Mattar, the DCODED podcast features individuals who are making a mark in the Web3 space.

The second episode of the DCODED podcast features Sylvan Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Scrypt Digital, a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access to digital assets for institutions.

Martin explains how he went from studying jazz performance at Zurich University of Arts, to learning how blockchain can change the music industry, and then moving to London to set up the Crypto Investor Network, and eventually joining Norman Wooding, founder and CEO at Scrypt Digital. Martin also shares the story of from how Scrypt Digital grew into a fintech company providing a digital trading platform and blockchain technology for asset management to big institutional banks.

