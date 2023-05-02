The DCODED Podcast's Fourth Episode Features Integral Reality Labs CEO Jim Ward

Hosted by DVerse founder and CEO Dina Mattar, the DCODED podcast features individuals who are making a mark in the Web3 space.

Jim Ward, CEO of Integral Reality Labs (IRL), a California-based entertainment co-reality platform that bridges the digital and analog technology gap, takes part in the fourth episode of the DCODED podcast to talk about why he believes that smart collectibles are the future of NFTs.

IRL recently launched the Smart Collectible platform that uses IRL's proprietary 3D printing technology - Printing on the Chain - to embed a digital soul into the smart collectible, creating a bond between the digital and physical worlds.

It is starting with the franchise Assassin's Creed, and it will create a set of limited-edition 3D-printed figurines based on a customized digital asset that has near-field communication (NFC) technology built in.

The fans who receive their collectibles can use the IRL companion app, which offers them many unique interactions that will give them a whole new experience and connection to the Assassin's Creed Brotherhood.

"We believe that the combination of customizable, high-quality collectibles with exclusive interactive digital content will be a game-changer for the gaming industry in general," Ward said.

For more information on the IRL Assassin's Creed Smart Collectibles, which will be available for purchase in May 2023, visit their website.

Plus, check out the video for the interview he gave to Dina Mattar.

