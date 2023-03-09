A New Episode Of The DCODED Podcast Hosts Games For A Living CEO Manel Sort And Chief Strategy Officer Trip Hawkings For A Conversation On Gaming In Web3

Hosted by DVerse founder and CEO Dina Mattar, the DCODED podcast features individuals who are making a mark in the Web3 space.

In the third episode of the DCODED podcast, Dina Mattar, founder and CEO of Dubai-based Web3 consultancy DVerse, hosted Games For A Living's CEO Manel Sort as well as its new Chief Strategy Officer Trip Hawkins (perhaps better known as the founder of the gaming giant Electronic Art) to talk about their company's mission to enhance the mass adoption of Web3 games.

Besides explaining why he joined the Barcelona-based gaming startup, Hawkins also delves into how he developed a new approach to Web3 gaming alongside Sort to unlock the full potential of blockchain-based gaming. Hawkins used to work with Sort at Hawkins' former mobile gaming startup Digital Chocolate, and they have joined forces again now to develop games based around non-fungible and blockchain-based tokens.

Technology Dubai middle east UAE Web3

