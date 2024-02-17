Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust.

The new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 laptop meets the demand for durable, reliable devices that can support the work of today's mobile workers, be it business users operating in the field, or healthcare workers and first responders on the move.

The device comes with Windows 11 Pro and an 11-inch diagonal touch screen with tough Corning Gorilla Glass, and it is all powered by an Intel N100 Qual Core or Intel N200 processors.

Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust. Plus, you can get up to 11 hours of battery life, with HP Fast Charge providing 90% charge in 90 minutes.

The laptop also maximizes connectivity with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an additional HDMI port. And rounding everything out is a 360-degree hinge adapting to different work styles in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

