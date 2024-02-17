Work Hard, Play Hard: HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-Inch G11 Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust.

By Tamara Clarke

HP

The new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 laptop meets the demand for durable, reliable devices that can support the work of today's mobile workers, be it business users operating in the field, or healthcare workers and first responders on the move.

The device comes with Windows 11 Pro and an 11-inch diagonal touch screen with tough Corning Gorilla Glass, and it is all powered by an Intel N100 Qual Core or Intel N200 processors.

Source: HP

Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust. Plus, you can get up to 11 hours of battery life, with HP Fast Charge providing 90% charge in 90 minutes.

The laptop also maximizes connectivity with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an additional HDMI port. And rounding everything out is a 360-degree hinge adapting to different work styles in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

