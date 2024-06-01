Get All Access for $5/mo

The new Epson AM-C400 offers all the energy saving and productivity advantages afforded by the brand's existing line of inkjet printers, but in a smaller, A4 format.

Boasting high print and scan speeds (up to 55ppm for print, and 100ipm for scan), high paper capacities, and high yield ink cartridges of up to 31,500 pages, this printer delivers enhanced productivity benefits, and with an improved color touch-screen user interface, operation is quick and easy.

Its C-shaped paper path and compact size makes AM-C400 ideal for environments that demand a highly reliable, productive device, but where space is limited.

Fast print speeds, reliability, and a small product footprint are coupled with the reduced energy consumption and waste reductions expected from Epson Heat-Free inkjet, which supports the brand's sustainability agenda, while also offering a compelling alternative to traditional laser printers.

