Jonathan Breeze
CEO of AardvarkCompare
Jonathan Breeze, founder and CEO at AardvarkCompare, has developed a free travel insurance platform focused on seniors. The former RAF pilot built several companies in the past, of which the last was sold to the insurance multinational AXA.
