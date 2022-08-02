Lilia Stoyanov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
CEO and Angel Investor at Transformify. Fintech Expert.Professor.
A Three-Fold Increase in Tech Contract Jobs Signals a Shift to Independent Contractors
Efficiently managing compliance, billing, and payments to independent contractors provides a competitive advantage and ensures significant cost savings for businesses of all sizes.
AI in Recruitment : The Future of Work or the End of Recruitment Agencies?
Perhaps instead of letting robots handle hiring in its entirety, a balance between AI-driven efficiency and human expertise will be crucial for effective decision-making.
On-Demand Courier Services: The Next Big Thing in Logistics?
On-demand courier services and last-mile delivery saw tremendous growth in the last few years.
The Rise of Self-Employed in the Global Workforce and What Business Owners Need to Know
Exploring the pros and cons of hiring self-employed and freelancers across borders, the legal considerations, the correct classification of employees and independent contractors, and more.
How Employee Retention is Impacted by Various Leadership Styles
As a business leader, how often do you ask yourself the question, ''What is my leadership style?' Chances are that your leadership style is more important to the success of the company than you think.
6 Big Recruitment Challenges and Solutions You Need to Be on Your Radar
This is the year of the hybrid workforce as many companies encourage their teams to return to the office. However, HR teams face new challenges in hiring the right candidates to fit the new reality.
