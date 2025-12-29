2026 Shifts Thinking bigger, scaling faster

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adclear
Doni Hoti, co-founder and CEO of Adclear

As 2026 approaches, a clear signal is emerging from UK tech leaders: growth is no longer cautious or conditional. It is international by default, confident in tone, and unapologetic in scale. For founders navigating competitive global markets, the shift is not just where they grow, but how they think about their place in the world.

Matthew Prior, CEO of TrustedHousesitters, frames this change as a fundamental reset in mindset."In 2026, the biggest shift I'm making is to think and act like a UK travel-tech exporter, with the US as our primary growth engine."

That posture is grounded in the company's trajectory to date. "TrustedHousesitters has grown from a Brighton kitchen table to over 270,000 members in 180 countries, now generating around 80% of revenue outside the UK and over 40% of our members in the US." Rather than chasing relocation, Prior is clear about what stays put - and what accelerates. "We're leaning into that: investing more energy in US growth while keeping our HQ and IP in Britain."

In a travel market dominated by platforms competing on price and inventory, Prior points to a different source of advantage. "In a category crowded with short-term rentals and online travel agents, our competitive edge is trust - 98% five-star reviews and 97% of members telling us we've improved their lives - and that trust is what's powering our international scale."

That emphasis on confidence and outward ambition is echoed by Doni Hoti, co-founder and CEO of Adclear, who sees 2026 as a moment to remove hesitation from growth strategies altogether. "We're going to be even bolder on global expansion." For Hoti, caution is no longer a virtue for start-ups with serious intent. "Start-ups shouldn't be afraid to be bullish on growth, scale globally, and do so at pace." That urgency is driven by the realities of serving ambitious customers across borders. "Our clients' have ambitious to expand internationally, and it's our place to step up and meet them there."

Looking ahead, the direction is unmistakable. "We're excited for this to take us into new markets in 2026." Together, these perspectives point to a broader shift in the UK tech ecosystem: founders thinking like exporters, building for international demand from day one, and backing their ability to compete globally - without diluting their roots at home. As 2026 comes into view, ambition itself is becoming the strategy.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Founders Obsess Over Cash Flow — But There's a Threat That's Even More Dangerous

There's a silent business risk every entrepreneur underestimates, and it can shut you down faster than a cash crunch.

By Andres Tovar
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business News

Still Debating a 9-to-5 vs. Side Hustle? That's the Wrong Question to Ask

In today's uncertain job market, relying on a single income stream can feel risky — that's why more professionals are embracing a hybrid career.

By Laura Briggs
Health & Wellness

10 Habits That Will Completely Transform Your Life and Business in 2026

The best habits aren't about optimization. They're about sustainability, resilience and showing up as the healthiest, happiest version of you

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Walmart Sales Are Up. Here's Why That Matters.

New quarterly results show Walmart winning in a holiday season many analysts expect to be soft.

By Jonathan Small