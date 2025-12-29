Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As 2026 approaches, a clear signal is emerging from UK tech leaders: growth is no longer cautious or conditional. It is international by default, confident in tone, and unapologetic in scale. For founders navigating competitive global markets, the shift is not just where they grow, but how they think about their place in the world.

Matthew Prior, CEO of TrustedHousesitters, frames this change as a fundamental reset in mindset."In 2026, the biggest shift I'm making is to think and act like a UK travel-tech exporter, with the US as our primary growth engine."

That posture is grounded in the company's trajectory to date. "TrustedHousesitters has grown from a Brighton kitchen table to over 270,000 members in 180 countries, now generating around 80% of revenue outside the UK and over 40% of our members in the US." Rather than chasing relocation, Prior is clear about what stays put - and what accelerates. "We're leaning into that: investing more energy in US growth while keeping our HQ and IP in Britain."

In a travel market dominated by platforms competing on price and inventory, Prior points to a different source of advantage. "In a category crowded with short-term rentals and online travel agents, our competitive edge is trust - 98% five-star reviews and 97% of members telling us we've improved their lives - and that trust is what's powering our international scale."

That emphasis on confidence and outward ambition is echoed by Doni Hoti, co-founder and CEO of Adclear, who sees 2026 as a moment to remove hesitation from growth strategies altogether. "We're going to be even bolder on global expansion." For Hoti, caution is no longer a virtue for start-ups with serious intent. "Start-ups shouldn't be afraid to be bullish on growth, scale globally, and do so at pace." That urgency is driven by the realities of serving ambitious customers across borders. "Our clients' have ambitious to expand internationally, and it's our place to step up and meet them there."

Looking ahead, the direction is unmistakable. "We're excited for this to take us into new markets in 2026." Together, these perspectives point to a broader shift in the UK tech ecosystem: founders thinking like exporters, building for international demand from day one, and backing their ability to compete globally - without diluting their roots at home. As 2026 comes into view, ambition itself is becoming the strategy.