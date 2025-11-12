Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Glasgow-based firm supplies major supermarket chains and convenience stores across Scotland, as well as wholesale and food-service customers, turning over more than £53m last year. Entrepreneur UK talks to Aisling McGhee, director at McGhee's Bakery, and finds out more...

What inspired you to take the leap?

After eight years working in a Big Four accounting firm, I found myself looking for a change and realised I'd never feel the same passion working anywhere else.I was starting to think "what's next" when the directors (my dad and two uncles) had decided to bring in external advisors to undertake a family governance project. They interviewed the next generation – me, my sister, and my cousins, none of whom were in the business – and we realised that if no one from our generation came into the business, a legacy built over decades might not continue. The timing was right. The management accountant was due to retire, so I stepped into a proper role, rather than it being something invented for me. Everything just lined up. I'm a competitive person and I want to make the family business as good as it can be. The sense of ownership of having your name above the door makes you strive to be the best. While the experience at KPMG was fantastic, and I learned so much, I think I always knew I'd end up here.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

I'm still relatively early in my journey with the family business - seven years in, compared to my dad's 50-year "sentence," as we like to joke - so I'm very aware that challenges change with the times. The business landscape itself is full of hurdles: operational pressures, staffing challenges, and the constant balancing act of managing costs while meeting supermarket price points. From a family perspective, one of the biggest challenges initially was being taken seriously. Coming into a well-established business can make it difficult to step out from the shadow of the generation before you. But over time, through consistency, hard work, and earning the trust of our team, I've moved into a director role where I can now help shape the future strategy of the company and the McGhee's brand. I'm truly passionate about that.

How did it secure initial funding?

The company started out providing freshly baked morning rolls, tea bread and savoury products from their first bakehouse in Maryhill, Glasgow in 1936 and has grown organically ever since.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I haven't faced the kind of challenges my dad and my uncles have faced in their long times in the business, but even in my comparatively short tenure, I've learned that setbacks are part and parcel of any business. The key is to take a step back, assess what went wrong, and be honest about what can be learned from it. Whether it's a price increase request that isn't fully achieved or a new product that didn't launch as planned, I try to see every challenge as a lesson. I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. Adaptability and resilience are the real drivers of progress. Fortunately, the business is doing very well, expanding into new areas and grew in turnover by 10% YoY. The challenge now is to keep the momentum. There were periods when the business wasn't as successful as it is today, so in comparison, my worst moments have been minor setbacks. But I've only been here for seven years…

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business, or getting involved in their family business?

Go and do your own thing first. Don't feel pressured to join the family business straight away. Gaining experience elsewhere builds credibility with your team, gives you confidence in your own abilities, and allows you to bring fresh perspectives and lessons learned from outside the business. When you do come in, you'll have a stronger sense of purpose and independence, which benefits both you and the company. You'll also better understand the true reality of the alternative.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

My motivation always comes back to the fact that my name is above the door. It's a powerful reminder of everything that's come before – years of hard work and sacrifice that built the foundation we stand on – and the incredible potential that still lies ahead. That sense of continuity and responsibility keeps me focused, even when things get tough. Ultimately, I'm here to leave a legacy for my children like the one I have the privilege to be a part of. That higher goal is key to keep in mind throughout.

Share your tips for achieving success…

- Be curious and ask questions. Never stop learning.

- Be strict with your time and make sure you focus your energy where it really counts.

- You can't do everything on your own, so surround yourself with the right people. As Jim Collins says, it's about getting the right people in the right seats on the bus. (Great book, by the way.) Once you have the best team around you, you're set up for success.

- Work hard, but also work smart. Efficiency, trust, and collaboration make all the difference when it comes to achieving sustainable success.

- Patience is a virtue. Working in a family business is a long-term thing. I'm impatient by nature but this business is more like steering an oil tanker, so progress takes time. Looking at what's been achieved in 90 years is a good reminder of that.