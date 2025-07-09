You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Public companies poured more than $10 billion into investor‑relations (IR) programs in 2024, yet many still battle market shocks with legacy tools—roadshows, spreadsheets and one‑size‑fits‑all news‑wire blasts. Traders, by contrast, consume streaming data and spin up AI models in milliseconds. Bridging that gulf is the ambition of Arx, a Tel Aviv-based firm whose client list already spans five exchanges.

Co-founders Rotem Gantz (chief executive) and Yehuda Leibler (president & CTO) share an uncommon pedigree: service in Israel's Unit 8200 cyber-intelligence corps plus law degrees. "We build product over breakfast and parse Reg FD after lunch," Leibler says, a blend that keeps experimentation safely inside the rulebook.

A Full-Stack IR Engine



Arx delivers what legacy IR tools can't, a Bloomberg-caliber system built for today's public companies. Three core engines power the platform: A visualization of the Arx Terminal, Courtesy of Arx



First, real-time market intelligence tracks stock performance, providing true observability into performance, liquidity, short interest, sector influencers, announcement responses and market events to watch, while also flagging potential manipulation.



Second, sentiment mapping captures every mention of the company across Reddit, X, Stocktwits, comment sections, analyst notes and mainstream media. AI models gauge tone, tag discussion topics, identify information gaps, and alert management to disinformation or emerging concerns. The result is a single "source of truth" for how the market truly perceives your stock.

Finally, Arx's AI-assisted drafting accelerates filings and announcements by checking each line against disclosure history while optimizing for clarity and compliance. With one click, releases go beyond legacy newswires via Arx's "retail wire," pushing content to the forums and social channels where retail investors actually gather, all with built-in regulatory safeguards.

Smaller issuers often hand Arx the keys to run their IR day to day via what the company calls its "IR operating system." Larger firms license the data feed and alert engine to illuminate a nagging blind spot, retail investors, while keeping outreach in-house.



"We've been first to flag market manipulation, disinformation campaigns, hostile-takeover probes and even executive-impersonation scams," Gantz says. "But the day-to-day benefit matters just as much. We show teams how the trading algorithms reacted to their latest release, which talking points investors missed, and which pockets of the market they still aren't reaching, and then incorporate that into each action going forward."

Why the Usual Platforms Fall Short

Incumbents such as Q4 Inc. and Broadridge tout dashboards heavy on proxy-vote tallies and institutional-holder churn, useful for Fortune-500 giants, less so for a micro-cap fighting to get noticed, or stay listed.

"Those capabilities just weren't there in the legacy kits," says the CFO of a $70 million biotech that switched to Arx this spring. "I used to get a glossy pie chart of board-vote turnout, yet zero insight into why the stock had fallen 12 percent on Reddit gossip. With Arx, I finally see the 'why', and their platform enables them to speed up so much grunt work that I can spend my time on the business, not babysitting IR."

Bootstrapped, and Scaling Quickly

Retail investors already quiz chatbots for trade ideas, while hedge funds run transformer models over earnings transcripts within seconds. "Investors now speak AI as a second language," Leibler says. "IR desks that stay monolingual will look as dated as a dot-matrix fax. In 2025, going public without real market observability is borderline reckless."

Whether AI‑native IR becomes a mere competitive edge or an outright necessity, the market is moving fast, and Arx is positioning itself to lead the charge.